Netskope appoints Colette Kitterhing as vice president for the UK and Ireland

Secure access service edge (SASE) specialist Netskope has announced the appointment of Colette Kitterhing as its new vice president for the UK and Ireland.

A seasoned security sales veteran, Kitterhing brings extensive networking and cybersecurity experience to the business, as well as expertise in partnership management and operations.

Most recently, she served as regional sales director for the UK and Ireland at Palo Alto Networks and has previously held the role of senior director the region at Riverbed Technology.

In an announcement, Kitterhing, who has built a reputation for ensuring diverse representation within her teams, said there were two “equally important reasons” for her wanting to join Netskope.

“Firstly, watching from the outside I have been incredibly impressed with the way the company has built a truly integrated, world class, next generation, cloud-native network security platform,” she explained.

“It’s an admirable achievement and the fast-growing customer base is a clear proof of that technological prowess.

“No less important is the culture of the company. With every individual I have met from Netskope I have seen passion, collaboration, respect, and teamwork. It is also clear that such a strong culture is experienced by customers and creates a very particular tone of engagement between vendor and customer. I wanted to be a part of that.”

The appointment follows the release of Netskope One, the firm’s cloud native SASE platform designed to help security, network, and infrastructure and operations (I&O) teams reduce risk, cost, and complexity of their security setups, earlier this year.

In her new role as vice president for the UK and Ireland, Netskope said Kitterhing will manage field and sales teams as the firm looks to meet the increasing demand for Netskope One across the region.

“I am really pleased that Colette joins Netskope today, because she has so much to offer our UKI customers, partners, and team,” commented Stephan Mesguich, Netskope’s senior vice president for EMEA and LATAM.

“Our engineering teams have built technology specifically to address the challenges that customers face today - whether that’s changing organizational structures, workforce behaviors, or new threats and data protection challenges.

“But the Netskope way means that having the best technology is the starting point, and the experience - both of Netskope’s people and that technology - is where we really win out.

He added: “Colette is exactly the person we were looking for to lead the cultural and commercial success of Netskope in the UK and Ireland.”