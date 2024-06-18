Netskope appoints Stephan Mesguich as SVP for EMEA and LATAM

Secure access service edge (SASE) provider Netskope has announced the appointment of Stephan Mesguich as its new senior vice president for EMEA and Latin America.

A seasoned cyber security sales veteran, Mesguich arrives with 30 years’ experience in the industry and has previously fronted high-performing teams across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, as well as Latin America.

He joins Netskope having spent more than eight years at Palo Alto Networks, most recently as vice president for go-to-market in EMEA and LATAM for the company’s Cortex product line. Under his leadership, Cortex’s annual recurring revenue grew from $0 to $100 million.

Mesguich was also previously a VP sales leader at firewall management specialist Tufin and was the first EMEA sales director at Check Point Software Technologies.

In his new role, he will lead all sales, channel, and field teams in several of Netskope’s fastest-expanding regions as demand for its Netskope One converged SASE platform continues to grow.

“I am very excited to join Netskope at this next stage of the journey and to help scale the EMEA and LATAM business to even greater heights,” Mesguich commented.

“I have seen and admired how quickly Netskope has become dominant in SASE, SSE, and zero trust, and learned first-hand from some of the biggest enterprise businesses in the world why the vision and execution behind the Netskope One platform is so compelling.”

Unveiled earlier this year, Netskope One combines the full range of Netskope functions – such as its security service edge (SSE) and zero trust capabilities - into a single platform to help security and infrastructure and operations (I&O) teams reduce risk, cost, and complexity of their operations.

Since its release, the offering has seen strong growth and expanded at a faster rate pace than the wider cyber security market, Netskope said in a business update earlier this month.

The firm revealed that the platform now serves more than 3,400 customers, including more than 30 of the Fortune 100, with ARR recently surpassing $500 million.

“Organizations are facing a massive shift in security, infrastructure, and operations as they grapple with increasingly sophisticated cyber threats and the adoption of cloud and AI,” explained Raphaël Bousquet, Netskope’s executive vice president for Worldwide Sales & Channel.

“Netskope provides both clarity and acceleration for customers making that shift, using a single, simplified platform with zero trust principles at its core.

“We are seeing growing demand for our Netskope One platform throughout EMEA and LATAM and I am delighted to have Stephan join the team. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that will help us continue to deliver on our ambitious plans for these markets.”