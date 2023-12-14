nLighten Group appoints Jamie Plumridge as new channel chief for Proximity Data Centres

nLighten Group has announced the appointment of Jamie Plumridge as channel director for its Proximity Data Centres business in the UK.

An experienced channel veteran, Plumridge has spent more than 25 years working with UK MSPs, VARs, and distributors to support business growth through strategic partnerships.

Most recently, he held the role of group alliance director at multinational technology services provider, Computacenter.

As Proximity’s new channel director, Plumridge will focus on building a channel-first go-to-market strategy to help drive the company’s growth plans in the region.

“I am delighted to join the nLighten Group and excited by the opportunity to develop a really strong channel business that enhances our unique position in the edge data center market,” Plumridge said.

“Data center services are more relevant than ever to the UK channel as we enter a mixed infrastructure model including hyperscale and edge data centers.

“With an impressive footprint of distributed edge data centers throughout the UK and Europe, we are strongly positioned to help the channel realize the opportunity presented by the new era of data center strategy.”

Proximity Data Centres is the UK’s division of the nLighten Group, and operates a network of regional carrier-neutral edge data centers across the country that enable users to locate their data in key regional markets, close to the data’s end user.

The firm says its network of scalable edge facilities are built to meet customers’ individual requirements, from specific regional data center services to multi-site rollouts, enabling reduced latency for speedy response times and reduced transit costs.

Proximity was acquired by nLighten Group in September 2023 as part of its global expansion plans to create a pan-European edge data platform. Upon completing the takeover, the group said it would keep the operational management of Proximity’s data centers in the UK, as well as continue to source its electricity from 100% renewables.

Now, with seasoned veteran Jamie Plumridge on board as its new channel lead, nLighten said is looking to press forward with its UK growth plans with a channel-first strategy.

“I am very pleased that Jamie has decided to join the team,” commented Justin Nesbitt, who joined Proximity as UK sales director back in October.

“His extensive experience and commitment to the channel will help us become the preeminent provider of edge data center services in the UK.”