OneAdvanced names Alex Jeffery as head of managed IT services business

Software services provider OneAdvanced has announced the appointment of Alex Jeffery as senior vice president of its managed IT services business.

A seasoned industry veteran, Jeffery arrives with more than 20 years’ experience in IT services, as well as extensive commercial and technical expertise across both public and private sectors.

Prior to taking his new position, he served as director of managed services at The Access Group and has previously held the role of chief operating officer at both Virtua UK and Capita.

In an announcement, OneAdvanced said Jeffery will play a key role in the modernization of its IT services portfolio and that his expertise will help the business deliver ‘secure, adaptable IT foundations’ to drive customer success.

The leadership appointment marks the next stage in OneAdvanced’s transformation to scale its managed IT services business over the next three years by aligning to customers across eight strategic vertical markets.

The business unit offers a range of services from hybrid cloud and infrastructure, to modern workplace, security, and service desk provision, with customers including St Andrew’s Healthcare, the NHS, Irwin Mitchell, Foot Anstey, National Highways, and London City Airport.

OneAdvanced said its move to align with key sectors - which include legal, government, health, and public transport - will help it consolidate customers’ IT needs through a single partner.

Channel Pro Newsletter Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Within our Managed IT Services business, we are privileged to support customers operating in some of the most critical sectors in society,” explained Simon Walsh, CEO of OneAdvanced. “Today’s organizations face the dual challenge of managing a rapidly evolving technology landscape while ensuring strategic growth and operational efficiency.

“Our services empower businesses to focus on their priorities while we manage their IT infrastructure and protect against cyber security risks.”

The firm said Jeffery’s appointment reinforces its commitment to delivering operational excellence to its customers, as well driving future commercial growth.

“This appointment strengthens our ability to deliver solutions that align with the needs of our focus sectors, ensuring we remain a leading partner for customers who rely on innovative IT services to thrive,” Walsh added.