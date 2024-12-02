Rapid7 announces new chief technology officer for EMEA

Extended risk and threat detection specialist Rapid7 has announced the appointment of Thom Langford as its new chief technology officer (CTO) for EMEA.

A seasoned information and security compliance expert, Langford arrives with a track record of advocating for innovative and accessible cybersecurity approaches and boasts a wealth of experience across information security, compliance, and risk management.

In his new role as CTO for EMEA, Langford will play a key role in helping Rapid7’s customers leverage the firm’s new Command Platform to tackle security threats through unification of cloud risk management and threat detection.

“It’s wonderful to be joining Rapid7 at such an exciting time for the business,” Langford said in an announcement.

“This year’s launch of Rapid7’s new Command Platform builds on the company’s track record of innovation and shows that it is at the forefront of delivering solutions to meet the demands of an increasingly complex threat environment.”

Most recently, Langford served as director of European cybersecurity at DXC, where he played a lead role in educating global audiences on complex security issues.

He was also previously CISO at Velonetic, where he was responsible for the security of the London insurance market’s technology platform, representing and balancing the interests of market associations and stakeholders. He has also previously served as CISO at Publicis Groupe.

As well as being an accomplished corporate leader, Langford is also a recognized industry speaker, award-winning security blogger, and film-maker – experience that Rapid7 said provides him with a unique view on modern security challenges.

As CTO for EMEA, Rapid7 said Langford will leverage his broad industry experience to help the business meet customers’ evolving security needs across the region.

"As our new EMEA CTO, Thom Langford brings a deep knowledge of the cybersecurity landscape, and his unique ability to communicate complex security topics makes him an invaluable asset to our team,” commented David Howorth, Rapid7’s general manager for EMEA.

“Thom’s appointment reinforces Rapid7’s ongoing commitment to advancing cybersecurity solutions tailored to the needs of our EMEA customers. His extensive experience as a security leader and strategist will help drive our mission of empowering organizations to secure their environments with confidence."