SailPoint hires first global sales chief amid leadership expansion

Unified identity security specialist SailPoint has expanded its leadership team with the appointment of Gary Nafus to the newly created role of chief sales officer.

As part of the reshuffle, Matt Mills has been promoted to the role of president, having served as president of the company’s worldwide field operations since 2021.

Nafus joins the business from Microsoft where he fronted a go-to-market team covering sales, consulting, and customer success functions for one of the Redmond giant’s global business units.

Before joining Microsoft, the industry veteran held the role of senior vice president at Salesforce and has previously served in various leadership roles at Oracle over a fourteen-year spell.

In his new role as SailPoint’s chief sales officer, SailPoint said Nafus will leverage his wealth of revenue leadership experience to spearhead its global go-to-market field operations, leading the regional sales, digital sales, and global alliance teams.

“Gary brings extensive experience leading go-to-market strategy and execution for some of the world’s most respected enterprise brands,” commented Matt Mills, president at SailPoint.

“We have a significant opportunity in front of us, as CIOs and CISOs worldwide increasingly recognize how essential it is to build their enterprise security program from a foundation centered on identity first.

“I am thrilled to have Gary join our leadership team to help us solidify our stance as a go-to identity security partner for enterprise brands worldwide.”

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, SailPoint helps modern enterprises to manage and secure access to applications and data through a platform designed to defend against dynamic and identity-centric cyber threats.

As a result of its leadership expansion, the firm said it will now be able to better meet the demand for its enterprise-grade identity security solutions as well as capture new market opportunities.

“SailPoint is an incredible company that understands and is equipped to address the identity security challenges that many of the most complex and sophisticated enterprise brands face today,” said Gary Nafus, SailPoint’s new chief sales officer.

“I believe there is significant potential in this market, and I look forward to working with Matt, Mark and the rest of the SailPoint team to execute on the opportunity ahead of us.”

Commenting on the promotion of Matt Mills to president, SailPoint CEO and founder, Mark McClain, praised his “significant leadership role” in the company’s market strategy and operations.

“As President, his broad impact will continue as he focuses on driving ongoing operational success for the Company,” he said.