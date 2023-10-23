SonicWall appoints new channel lead for UK, Ireland, and Nordics

SonicWall has doubled down on its EMEA channel commitment with the appointment of Stuart Taylor as its new senior director of regional sales for the UK, Ireland, and Nordics.

A seasoned industry veteran, Taylor joins the business from Palo Alto Networks, where he held the role of public sector director for the UK and was previously the firm’s channel director for Western Europe.

Prior to that, Taylor served as regional director for the channel at McAfee.

Reporting to EMEA chief Spencer Starkey, Taylor will now lead SonicWall’s own channel efforts across the UK, Ireland, and Nordic countries amid its 18-month transformational plan.

The cyber security provider said the strategy embraces an “outside-in approach” to its channel operations, with partners playing a key role in its execution.

In an announcement, Taylor said he will leverage his extensive background in the cyber security sector to help the company navigate the challenges associated with rapid growth strategies in rapidly maturing markets.

"All my industry experience tells me this opportunity at this time is the best in the business,” he said. “SonicWall is primed and ready to build out an exciting platform story and I am looking forward to leveraging my skills and experience to fuel our growth.

“As SonicWall lays out an unparalleled product story to this important region, we will be the cyber firm to watch this year and next."

The appointment is the latest in a string of strategic hires in Europe for SonicWall and follows the promotion of Tristan Bateup to director of channel sales for the UK and Ireland.

The company also recently announced that Kim McCarthy has been promoted to director for field and partner marketing in EMEA, reporting to new chief marketing officer and former Cisco executive Christine Bartlett.

SonicWall said Taylor’s appointment will help the business ensure its offerings are both cost-effective and quick to market, as well as meet the varied needs of the cyber security market with help from its partners.

"Cyber security requires skills most customers cannot resource internally,” commented SonicWall EMEA lead Spencer Starkey. “As a result, I am actively seeking partners who possess or can develop 'as a Service' capabilities.

“Stuart and I are committed to fostering the professional development of the team. We think our blend of seasoned veterans and emerging talents is ideal, and my goal is to contribute to honing their capabilities through coaching."