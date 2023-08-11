Vectra appoints AWS’ Keith Wilkinson as vice president for UK and Ireland

AI-driven threat detection and response provider Vectra has announced its second major channel hire of the year, with the appointment of Keith Wilkinson as vice president for the UK and Ireland.

Wilkinson joins the business from cloud storage giant AWS, where he served as head of GTM productivity applications for the EMEA region. In that role, he is credited with building a technology go-to-market from the ground up, as well as being responsible for strategy and sales execution.

With more than two decades of experience in the enterprise software space, Wilkinson has also previously held leadership positions at Dynatrace, the Salesforce-acquired ClickSoftware, and Genesys.

In an announcement, Teppo Halonen, senior vice president for EMEA at Vectra, highlighted Wilkinson’s leadership expertise as being a crucial factor in his appointment.

“Keith brings a wealth of expertise following several EMEA sales leadership roles, partnering with companies that differentiate through delivering great customer experience whilst helping to accelerate business outcomes leveraging AI and the cloud,” he said.

Halonen added that the hire comes as momentum amongst Vectra’s UK and Ireland customer base is building – particularly with the launch of its Attack Signal Intelligence and Vectra MDR offerings.

“Keith’s experience will, without doubt, help us bring the unique threat detection capability we offer to even more customers and partners in the region,” he added.

Wilkinson said his focus at Vectra will be on creating strong alliances with customers and partners and taking the firm’s advanced cyber security AI technology to market.

“Organisations are confronted with an ever-expanding attack surface and emerging attacker techniques; this increases SOC workloads resulting in an overwhelming ‘spiral of more’,” he said. “Now’s the time to bring cyber resiliency and security trust to organizations’ enterprise environments.

“I look forward to forming close alliances with customers and partners, to help them find and prevent cyber attacks becoming business-impacting breaches.”

Wilkinson becomes Vectra’s second major channel hire of the year, following the appointment of Rob Rosiello as vice president of sales for the Americas back in January.

Rosiello joined the company from SkyBox Security, where he was chief revenue officer and executive vice president of worldwide sales and field operations.

At the time, Vectra said the industry veteran’s experience in leading strategic corporate and client-facing initiatives would help it maximize the value of its solutions in the region.