Westcon-Comstor targets further growth with executive promotions

Global technology distributor Westcon-Comstor has announced a shakeup of its senior leadership team with four high-ranking leaders receiving executive promotions.

As part of the reshuffle, Russell Blackburn, who previously held a senior role within the Cisco-focused Comstor arm of the company, now steps into the freshly created position of senior vice president of digital sales.

In his new role, Blackburn is tasked with maintaining and accelerating adoption of the distributor’s PartnerCentral marketplace, as well as working across the wider business to help drive its digital sales transition.

Atul Damani has also been promoted to the position of chief data officer and will lead Westcon-Comstor’s data and AI strategy. Additionally, the firm said he will look to drive growth of its partner-focused analytics offerings, Intelligent Demand and Partner Insights.

Westcon-Comstor’s marketing function has also seen a key executive promotion, with Runa Macleod becoming senior vice president of global marketing.

The experienced marketing leader now heads up the company’s international marketing activities, tasked with further embedding a data-driven approach to drive partner and vendor growth.

Additionally, Daniel Hurel has been promoted to senior vice president of Westcon EMEA cybersecurity and next-generation solutions business.

Hurel’s experience in identifying and nurturing high-growth vendors, market segments, and technology areas within cybersecurity will see him take on an expanded remit as the distributor looks to continue its growth in the area.

In an announcement, Westcon-Comstor said the four promotions underline its focus on data and digital innovation, expertise in cybersecurity, as well as its commitment to internal mobility.

“I am thrilled to announce these promotions and changes within our senior leadership team,” commented David Grant, Westcon-Comstor CEO.

“Atul, Daniel, Runa, and Russell have decades of experience between them within our business, and their expertise will be critical as we look to leverage our leadership in data, digital and cybersecurity to maintain and accelerate our growth.

“Relationships with our partners and vendors will remain crucial to our success, but increasingly these relationships will be enhanced through a solid data and digital foundation – hence our relentless focus and continued investment in these capabilities.”