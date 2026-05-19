TD Synnex launches white-label cloud storefronts for UK&I partners

TD Synnex has announced the availability of its StreamOne White Label Storefronts for partners across the UK and Ireland.

The distributor said the move will help the channel scale cloud services and improve the customer experience.

Built on the company's StreamOne Ion aggregation platform, the white-label storefronts will enable partners to create their own branded cloud marketplaces through which customers can directly purchase, provision, and manage cloud services.

The self-service offering is designed to give partners flexibility over how they deliver cloud services while maintaining full control over elements such as branding, pricing, and customer relationships.

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Channel partners can configure storefronts with their own URLs and determine exactly which solutions and services their customers have access to, alongside controls for subscription scaling. Multiple storefronts can also be created and tailored to different customer groups, with access protected through multi-factor authentication.

In an announcement, TD Synnex said the platform will enable partners to trigger cross-sell and upsell suggestions within their storefronts at key points of the lifecycle to boost average order values and help drive further revenue opportunities.

The firm added that storefronts can be tailored to partner requirements with support from its cloud team, while training via the TD Synnex Channel Academy and customer-facing marketing materials are also available.

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Driving recurring cloud revenue growth

TD Synnex's UK&I storefronts launch comes as channel partners across the region increasingly look to strengthen and scale their recurring revenue models, while also improving the digital purchasing experience for customers.

Commenting on the move, Simon Bennett, TD Synnex's managing director of advanced solutions for the UK and Ireland, said the new storefronts are designed to help partners meet customer expectations as they continue to evolve.

"With StreamOne White Label Storefronts partners can give today's digitally-led customers the convenience, speed, and self-service control they expect," he explained.

"Backed by the power of our industry-leading StreamOne cloud platform, they can scale-up quickly and build stronger and more profitable business, differentiate in a crowded market, and take their cloud services to the next stage of evolution."