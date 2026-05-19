MSPs and resellers positioned to drive shift to remediation-first exposure management

Vulnerability management is widely regarded as the cornerstone of cybersecurity. It’s built on the premise that if organizations can identify and prioritize their vulnerabilities, then they are far better placed to manage risk effectively.

A practice that’s been around for years, it’s allowed security teams to create some semblance of order in what can, at times, feel like a world of chaos.

But if vulnerability management is about identifying, assessing, and fixing known weaknesses, what about the things that are beyond its scope? Between cloud sprawl, remote work, third-party tools, and evolving threats, today’s modern attack surface is bigger and more dynamic than ever.

Recent incidents, such as the exposure of Anthropic’s Claude Mythos preview through third-party access and predictable infrastructure patterns, show how risk increasingly sits outside traditional boundaries.

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As a result, traditional vulnerability management – which was built for a slower, more predictable world – simply can’t keep up.

Faced with this growing realization, the answer for many businesses and organizations lies in exposure management.

The increasing relevance of exposure management

Instead of focusing only on known vulnerabilities, exposure management surveys the entire attack surface – from misconfigurations and external threats to identities and unknown assets – to pinpoint where risk is most acute.

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Add in the fact that it also focuses on the vulnerabilities that are most likely to be exploited and cause real damage, and it’s easy to see why exposure management as an approach is gaining traction.

What’s more, not only does it enable IT teams to prioritize the most critical issues, it also provides them with the details and context they need to remediate vulnerabilities and weak configurations.

That includes finding, assessing, and prioritizing risks across everything connected to an organization's IT environment, including cloud systems, internal servers, third-party services, and even forgotten or unused web assets.

Exposure management is the next logical step beyond vulnerability management, giving organizations a single, continuous view of risk and the ability to turn insight into fast, targeted remediation.

Too much data, not enough action

Part of the reason for this shift is that security teams are now inundated with data. With tens of thousands of new vulnerabilities disclosed each year , the challenge is not just the scale of the problem, but the pace at which it continues to grow.

A study published by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Google Cloud in 2025 – Threat Intelligence Benchmark – found that 61% of those surveyed said they were overwhelmed by the sheer volume of information, with a similar number (59%) admitting that they struggled to work out which threats were real and relevant.

Studies such as this are useful because they help shine a light on a problem that many businesses and organizations face. But it doesn’t tell the whole story.

You can think of it as having a detailed map of every pothole on the road, but never actually getting around to fixing them. Or like knowing exactly where the weaknesses are in your defenses, but leaving them exposed.

Remediation-first exposure management

This is where a remediation-first approach to exposure management comes in. Instead of merely identifying and prioritizing issues, the emphasis here is on fixing problems.

In a sense, it turns a more traditional approach on its head. Instead of being something that is put on a list to be dealt with at “some point in the future”, the remediation is dealt with there and then.

This has implications for how security and IT functions operate. It requires closer coordination and a clearer understanding of which vulnerabilities are genuinely exploitable. And it also requires teams to act in a more coordinated fashion, especially across large, distributed environments.

AI and automation also start to play a more practical role. By helping IT teams to prioritize the most relevant issues and carry out remediation more quickly, it adds a whole new level of efficiency to the process, whether through patching, updates, or policy enforcement.

Crucially, this is also the direction the industry is heading next – towards autonomous IT – moving beyond visibility to solutions that actively reduce risk in practice. Accenture’s Technology Vision 2025 , for example, highlights a shift to “AI… acting autonomously on behalf of people” across enterprise systems and operations.

How MSPs and resellers can deliver and demonstrate value

For MSPs and resellers, this creates a clear opportunity to move beyond simply providing visibility and, instead, focus on helping customers prioritize and fix exposure as part of their everyday operations.

In practical terms, this means taking a remediation-first approach to managing systems, endpoints, networks, and applications, while also chipping away at the backlog of unresolved issues.

This shift is not going to happen overnight. Many businesses and organizations are still heavily invested in traditional approaches and need to be convinced of the benefits, both in terms of reducing risk and improving operational efficiency.

That is where MSPs and resellers have a critical role to play, not only as technology providers, but as strategic advisors who help customers understand what must change, why it matters, and how to act.

Improving cyber risk management and meeting compliance goals requires more than visibility; it demands decisive action. Anthropic’s Claude Mythos preview has now accelerated the speed of relevance and execution, making the decisions organisations face far more urgent and reinforcing the need to move toward Autonomous IT as a matter of priority.