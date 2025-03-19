Why understanding the customer’s network unlocks its value and your success

The breathless pace of technological evolution slows for no one. But is it moving too fast for the channel to take stock of where a customer’s network infrastructure should be in the future?

Does this rapid pace mean that the channel only has time to quickly fix customers’ ‘now’ problems and not enough time to discuss their long-term network strategy and planning?

It's a question I’ve been thinking about a lot in the context of cloud-based services. If the cloud is to deliver on its promise of greater agility, scalability, security and efficiency for organizations, how can we steer conversations from addressing ‘now’ problems to higher-value ones that are more consultative? And, I also wonder, to what extent is being forced to compete on price in tenders compounding this situation and compromising the value the channel adds to its customers?

Cloud clarity with clearer communication

My thoughts on this topic are founded on my experience with print, which is one of the last of the core business services to migrate to the cloud. Observing that process, I’ve been really impressed by the channel’s knowledge of and passion for the cloud.

But while the channel excels at upskilling and learning about new technologies quickly, this knowledge base isn’t always consistently distributed across the industry. It’s only right that this is addressed if all channel partners are to help their clients embrace the opportunities offered by the cloud, as well as if they are to make the transition from fixing problems to providing long-term, value-added cloud and network-related services.

How do independent software vendors (ISVs) and hardware manufacturers fix this problem? While many ISVs and manufacturers work very hard to help train partners and provide them with the tools and resources they need perhaps we still need to impress upon them that for their business to fully unlock its potential – and for them to act as consultants and not mere suppliers – they must elevate their offering.

That improved communication is essential, because the cloud is not just the backbone of the digital economy but also the bones underpinning every business. Not being able to fully support a company’s cloud journey hinders the ISV’s prosperity, the channel partner’s, and the end users’ equally.

My reasoning for this is that cloud adoption is, at its heart, an infrastructure removal project. If, for instance, you’re removing servers and active directories, you have to be acutely aware of what the customer’s network environment is actually like, right down to details like the bandwidth between locations. If they've got a low bandwidth and they're sending heavy duty files up and down the cloud, it’s important to be aware that there could be impact on other business services.

With software as a service (SaaS) solutions now the norm , I do wonder about future risk or exposure if the reseller isn’t fully equipped to understand the solution or the network it’s integrated on. Being more IT savvy and understanding the implications of decisions is probably more important than ever. Therefore, having a holistic appreciation of the network and the ripple effect of making changes to it, rather than just actioning a quick fix in isolation, is imperative.

From a print perspective, it seems that managed service providers (MSPs) appear better equipped to take their customers along the cloud migration path because they're selling software and services , compared to those that are focused solely on hardware sales. Those resellers still focused on hardware sales shouldn’t miss the opportunity to accelerate their business growth by looking at the opportunity to support customers’ wider infrastructure. And we, as ISVs and manufacturers, need to reflect on how we support their progress on that front.

Valuing the value add and breaking the loop

I often wonder whether some channel partners’ interest in a customer’s complete network is informed early on by tender processes. Often, a prospect will push for the lowest possible price and, in order to secure the business, the channel partner has to strip the ‘value add’ element out of the service they deliver to their customers.

This takes us to where we started: the role of the partner is then diminished to that of problem solver, rather than value add network consultant. Long term, this means a technology infrastructure that’s ‘fixed’ for now, rather than thoughtfully mapped out for the future. And that’s problematic itself, as staying competitive in today’s agile digital economy is made more difficult if there’s no provision for the space and time needed to know how your tools or architecture can scale for the future, or to respond to sudden economic or market challenges .

So, what’s the solution to helping some of the channel partners to ensure that they’re maximising the opportunities presented by the cloud and not missing out? I think it’s threefold.

One, hardware manufacturers and ISVs must focus their communication to show how they can help their partners optimize their offering for the cloud future. Two, channel partners focused on sales and quick fixes must be receptive to the idea that long term value – and growth – lies in the ongoing support and consultancy necessary for today’s cloud-first companies.

Finally, customers must look beyond the lowest price when selecting resellers because when the value is stripped out, the long-term opportunity presented by the cloud is lost and we all end up back at square one: fixing, rather than planning.