TD Synnex named as UK distributor for Cohesity

TD Synnex has been announced as the UK distributor for Cohesity, a leading provider of AI-powered data security and management tools.

An expansion of the pair’s existing partnership, the agreement will see partners gain access to Cohesity’s cloud-native data management, backup and recovery, and security solutions via the distributor.

The move aims to bring partners new growth pathways for their business as well as provide stability and consistency for Veritas partners as they transition to Cohesity’s partner program, following the companies’ merger last year.

In an announcement, Simon Bennett, TD Synnex’s managing director of Advanced Solutions for the UK and Ireland, described the partnership as “an excellent opportunity” for partners to engage with Cohesity and its cloud data security expertise.

“It will enable them to offer customers a dynamic and flexible way to manage, access, and protect their data across hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructures,” he explained.

“We are aligning resources and making focused investments to ensure that we are ready to bring partners on-board with Cohesity and get them up to speed and taking solutions to market as quickly as possible.”

TD Synnex UK and Ireland will continue to support partners on former Veritas solutions, following the merger of Cohesity and Veritas in February 2024. Last November, it was subsequently revealed that Veritas’ NetBackup and Alta Data Protection solutions would become part of the Cohesity portfolio.

ChannelPro Newsletter Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The distributor said it will provide stability for Veritas NetBackup and Alta Data Protection partners through its established strategic relationships selling with Veritas solutions and in-house expertise.

“We see even more potential to support partners in growing their sales of these key solutions now that they are part of the Cohesity portfolio and will be making sure that Veritas partners and their customers experience a smooth transition to the Cohesity channel program,” Bennett added.

Last year’s merger also saw the creation of a separate business, Arctera, which has taken ownership and responsibility for the InfoScale and Backup Exec solutions.

TD Synnex said it will continue to provide these offerings and support partners in taking them to market.

Reputation

Commenting on the expanded partnership, Fraser Hutchinson, Cohesity’s vice president for EMEA North, highlighted TD Synnex’s “strong reputation” and expertise in taking strategic solutions to enterprise and public sector organizations across the UK.

“We are excited about the prospect of working with them even closer to support our partners in growing and developing AI-driven security offerings and enhanced capabilities to their customers,” he said.

“The TD Synnex Advanced Solutions team has tremendous experience and expertise in the delivery of hybrid, multi-cloud data security and compliance solutions and as such are ideally placed to help us drive our growth ambitions in the UK and Ireland market.”