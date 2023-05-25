Cohesity expands partnership with Google Cloud to drive generative AI data insights

Data security provider Cohesity has expanded its partnership with Google Cloud and unveiled Cohesity Turing, a new set of AI technologies that integrate into its multi-cloud data platform.

Speaking at its Cohesity Catalyst virtual conference, the firm said the development will enable organizations to leverage their entire data estate through a single, secure workflow that covers on-premises, multi-cloud, and edge environments.

The expanded partnership adds integration between Cohesity Data Cloud, Cohesity’s AI-ready data security and management platform, and Vertex AI, Google Cloud’s fully managed machine learning (ML) platform that helps businesses accelerate the deployment of ML and AI models.

By combining its own capabilities with Vertex AI, customers can gain new insights into the same data they are already securing and managing on the Cohesity platform, the firm said.

Customers could, for example, quickly search across large swathes of data to discover threats, answer specific questions, or quickly recover data using contextual searches.

“Vertex AI is one of the best platforms for building, deploying, managing, and scaling ML models - and we’re excited that Cohesity is joining our growing open ecosystem to help more customers get value from their data via AI,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO at Google Cloud.

“Cohesity’s excellent data security and management capabilities, combined with Google Cloud’s powerful generative AI and analytics capabilities, will help customers get exceptional insights into their backup and archived data.”

What is Cohesity Turing?

Essentially, Cohesity Turing is a collection of AI/ML tools and technologies designed to power deeper insights for customers.

Currently, users can use it for ransomware anomaly detection through advanced modelling, advanced threat intelligence, data classification, as well as predictive capacity planning with machine-driven recommendations.

Cohesity said it plans to continue expanding the offering’s capabilities as new AI needs emerge, while also promoting its responsible and safe implementation.

Coming soon, customers will also be able to gain further benefits from Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) AI model workflows, which are designed to derive deeper insights or quickly find content in petabytes of data.

In an announcement, Cohesity president and CEO Sanjay Poonen said that to gain the transformative benefits from generative AI, businesses require rapid insights from their data utilizing cutting-edge and leading AI/ML models.

“We are excited to be leading the charge in generative AI in the data security and management industry, as we build out next-gen generative AI solutions for our category,” he said.

“We also agree with Google that AI must be handled securely and responsibly. With our unique platform, Cohesity not only provides phenomenal search via our built-in indexing capabilities, but robust security protocols to help customers maintain control and privacy of their data at every turn.”

Expanded integrations

Speaking at the Catalyst event, Cohesity also announced an expansion of the Data Security Alliance.

Netskope, ServiceNow, and Zscaler are now part of the group, which was set up by Cohesity back in November 2022 to help businesses better defend against cyber attacks through vendor collaboration.

They join the existing pool of members, which includes BigID, Cisco, CyberArk, Mandiant, Okta, Palo Alto Networks, PwC UK, Qualys, Securonix, and Splunk.

“With the addition of new security partners Netskope, ServiceNow, and Zscaler and our growing portfolio of security integrations, we have one of the most robust data security ecosystems in the industry to help fight the threat of attacks,” Poonen said.