Wasabi Technologies partners with Retelit to expand storage services in Italy

Cloud storage provider Wasabi Technologies has struck up a new partnership with technology infrastructure provider Retelit to expand cloud storages services in Italy.

As part of the strategic partnership agreement, Retelit will sell Wasabi’s hot cloud storage as part of its core offering, while Wasabi will open the first Italian storage region in Milan.

Scheduled to be operational in Q3 2024, the new region will be deployed in the newest hyper connected data center within Retelit’s Avalon Campus, Avalon 3, and will become Wasabi’s fifth in Europe and 14th globally.

In an announcement, Wasabi said its hot cloud storage offering will provide Italian businesses with cloud storage at a cost of up to 80% less than competitors with no fees for egress.

"Wasabi is on a mission to store the world’s data,” commented Mark Vella, vice president of business development, Wasabi Technologies. “As our business surged in Europe over the last few years, Italy emerged as the next logical expansion location based on demand.

“By leveraging Retelit’s Avalon 3 data center in Milan, together with Retelit’s robust infrastructure, local expertise, and broad range of Italian enterprise customers, we can deliver unparalleled speed, reliability, and cost-efficiency in data storage to significantly advance Italy’s digital transformation.”

Headquartered in Milan, Retelit has established itself as a prominent Italian telecommunications company that focuses solely on the B2B market, offering a comprehensive suite of services that includes advanced network solutions, high-speed-connectivity, as well as cybersecurity.

The company’s cloud platforms are based within Italy and are certified by the Italian Cybersecurity Agency, ACN.

“Retelit has a long-standing reputation for delivering cutting-edge technology solutions to businesses across Italy,” said Mimmo Zappi, Retelit’s CCO.

"That’s why we are really proud that Wasabi chose our Avalon 3 data center in Milan to host its first-ever Italian storage region.”

Retelit eyes market gains with Wasabi Technologies deal

By integrating Wasabi hot cloud storage into its portfolio, Retelit said it is enhancing its ability to provide customers with scalable and cost-effective cloud solutions.

“Our partnership with Wasabi strengthens our position as a leader in the technology infrastructure sector and enables us to provide our customers with a superior storage solution that is both cost-effective and high-performing,” Zappi added.

“By enhancing our portfolio with Wasabi hot cloud storage, we are equipping businesses in Italy with a game-changing solution that delivers unmatched performance, scalability, and affordability for their organizations.”