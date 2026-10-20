Deliverance AI targets regulated workloads with HPE Private Cloud validation
A new joint architecture unifies multi-agent orchestration, model routing, and human review to help organizations push AI capabilities into production
Deliverance AI has cut the ribbon on a new HPE-validated architecture in a bid to strengthen deployment of AI-driven workflows in private enterprise environments.
Combining HPE’s Private Cloud AI platform with its own Agentic OS, HPE Agentic Knowledge Solution with Deliverance AI targets regulated and business-critical use cases that require enterprise-grade governance, security, and data sovereignty.
Deliverance said the joint architecture provides a tested foundation for applying AI-powered agentic automation to workflows that involve sensitive data, with support for private cloud, on-premises deployment, as well as air-gapped environments.
The solution works to ensure sensitive information can remain within the customer’s security boundary, with workflows controlled through defined permissions, guardrails, human oversight, cost management, and audit controls.
In an announcement, Deliverance AI co-founder and CEO Mick McNeil said organizations need the controls expected from any other production system when deploying AI agents across their businesses.
“This validation shows how Deliverance Agentic OS workflows can run on HPE Private Cloud AI, providing that foundation,” he commented. “Organizations can put agents to work on sensitive and regulated processes while retaining control of their data, models, permissions and approvals. They can trace how an answer was produced, intervene when required and keep an audit record of the work.”
Key workflows validated
HPE’s Private Cloud AI is built on optimized compute, networking, and storage and comes pre-integrated with Nvidia AI software and HPE AI Essentials.
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The platform gives businesses a shared control plane for models, tools, workflows, and agent sandboxes to provide sovereignty over sensitive data, predictable use costs, as well as a validated entry point sized to their workload.
Deliverance said its Agentic OS has been deployed and validated on the platform through HPE’s Unleash AI partner program.
The vendor said the solution targets four areas of enterprise work: responding to tenders and due-diligence requests, producing materials such as business and regulatory documents, reviewing contracts and claims against defined policies, and investigating incidents using authorized data.
The joint architecture allows Deliverance AI’s SmartRouter to select approved AI models based on factors such as cost, performance, and task complexity, according to the firm.
Meanwhile, multi-agent orchestration enables specialized agents to work together within scoped knowledge collections under defined permissions, guardrails, audit controls, and human oversight.
Agents can also access approved enterprise documents without shifting sensitive data outside of the customer-controlled environment, and automated quality assurance checks assess work against defined criteria, flagging anything substandard for reruns or human review.
Strengthening existing deployments
According to Deliverance, existing deployments of its Agentic OS have already been producing strong results across the enterprise.
The firm cited a deployment at a global systems integrator that saves its bid team around 30 hours per week thanks to the Deliverance AI agent team completing 80% of a first-pass RFP response before human review.
A use case at a tier-one mobile operator has also helped cut network fault investigation times from a few hours to under five minutes.
Commenting on the launch, Robin Braun, vice president of AI business development at HPE, said organizations now require trusted ways to apply AI to their business process, rather than simply adding another AI pilot.
“HPE Private Cloud AI provides the governance, security, and operational foundation required for enterprise AI, while Deliverance AI helps automate workflows such as investigations, RFP responses, and compliance reviews,” he explained.
“All while helping our customers manage their costs and sovereign requirements. Together, we're helping customers move AI into production with confidence.”
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Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.
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