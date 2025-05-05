Westcoast brings Snapdragon X Series processors to UK channel

Westcoast has announced an expansion of its portfolio that will see the IT distributor offer devices with Snapdragon X Series processors to the UK channel.

Thanks to a new partnership with Qualcomm Technologies, partners can now resell devices equipped with Snapdragon X Elite and and Snapdragon X Plus to cater to increasing market demand for faster and more energy-efficient AI PCs.

In an announcement, Westcoast said the collaboration strengthens its position in bringing powerful, AI-driven technology to partners and supporting them in taking cutting-edge, end-to-end solutions to market.

"Westcoast are extremely excited to be partnering with Snapdragon,” commented Paul Hamilton, Westcoast’s client director. “With AI computing accelerating and businesses preparing for the Windows 11 transition, this is the perfect time for our partners to explore devices with the Snapdragon X Series.”

“These PCs deliver the performance, power and security needed to drive productivity and innovation in today’s workplace, while expanding and complementing our partners’ existing device offerings."

Westcoast’s latest partnership aims to help the channel take the most advanced AI PCs on the market to customers to enable seamless and speedy Windows 11 performance.

Snapdragon’s future ready platform offers responsive performance and multi-day battery life, enabling teams to leverage the latest AI-enable apps, as well as keep pace with future advances and on-device AI.

The move also promises seamless app performance on hundreds of the most used Windows apps, most of which run natively. The small percentage that aren’t yet native are smoothly handled by Microsoft’s emulation engine.

Additionally, Westcoast said the processors facilitate premium capabilities, on-device AI, and best-in-class performance at every price point across its range of more than 50 Windows PCs from leading hardware brands.

“Only one Windows PC platform delivers performance unplugged - Snapdragon X Series,” commented Enrico Salvatori, SVP and president of Qualcomm Europe.

“By collaborating with Westcoast to integrate devices with our Snapdragon X Series processors into their portfolio, we will enable reseller partners to modernize their customers' device estates and unlock the potential of emerging AI applications for the modern workplace.”