Westcon-Comstor unveils new managed SOC solution for Cisco partners

Westcon-Comstor has announced the launch of a new managed security operations center (SOC) solution, available via its Cisco-focused Comstor arm.

The solution is the first managed SOC offering launched by the distribution giant and the first to be powered by Cisco’s extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities.

With the Managed XDR SOC, Comstor said partners across the EMEA region will be able to tap into the fast-growing cyber security services market, which is set to be worth between $8 billion and $10 billion by 2030 in EMEA alone, according to Grand View Research.

Partners will be able to launch a SOC offering under their own brand, avoiding the need to build their own solution and taking on the associated investments, annualized costs, and operational complexities.

“Our managed SOC offering enables partners to expand their service portfolio and provide comprehensive security solutions to end-users, unlocking new growth opportunities and increasing customer retention and loyalty,” said Steven Heinsius, Comstor’s vice president of Product Management and Marketing EMEA.

Cisco XDR

Underpinning the managed SOC solution are Cisco’s XDR capabilities, which can be integrated with existing security architectures, including non-Cisco solutions.

Cisco XDR harnesses multiple security layers - including network, endpoint, server, and cloud - and tackles cyber threats using advanced analytics, AI, and machine learning.

With Comstor’s new solution, partners also have access to 24/7 support and monitoring from certified Comstor analysts and engineers, as well as access to Cisco expertise, through a single dashboard for centralized management.

Comstor said this continuous monitoring visibility across security layers will provide enhanced threat detection and faster response times, enabling partners to guide and support customers through new regulations such as the EU’s NIS2 directive and Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA).

Revenue streams

For partners, the new offering will open up additional avenues to new recurring revenue streams through subscription-based models and ongoing service contracts, Comstor said.

Similarly, end-users will benefit from proactive protection, increased operational efficiency, as well as heightened threat resilience.

“By leveraging our solution, partners will be able to build stronger relationships with customers through addressing their security needs and ensuring continuous, agile protection,” Heinsius explained.

“At the same they can avoid the costs involved in establishing and maintaining a SOC, which can typically run to millions of dollars.

“We believe this solution represents a clear point of differentiation for partners and equips them with a competitive advantage. We couldn’t be more excited to bring it to market.”