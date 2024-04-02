NTT Data to build third Berlin data center campus

NTT Data has announced further expansion in the EMEA region with plans to develop and operate a third data center campus in Berlin.

The company said the move marks the next stage in its efforts to meet the increasing demand for data usage and consumption, with more than $10 billion in data center growth projected between 2023 and 27 across key markets around the world.

Building on the presence of NTT’s existing Berlin 1 and Berlin 2 campuses, the additional location will include 10.8 hectares and is expected to feature a capacity of 96MW of critical IT load across two data centers.

Construction of the new campus is expected to begin in 2025 in the municipality of Brieselang, situated 30 km west of Berlin.

As a key Tier 2 European data center market, NTT said the city of Berlin offers several key benefits, including its geographical location within the region, an increasing density of infrastructure, diversification and depth of client demand, and its proximity to the federal government.

“Berlin is an important market in our growing portfolio and expansion plans," explained Doug Adams, CEO and president of NTT Global Data Centers.

"This new development strengthens our presence and paves the way for further entry into Tier 2 markets, facilitating our sustained growth and leadership in the data center industry as we continue to meet our clients’ needs.”

NTT Data currently operates a total of 48 data centers across seven countries within the EMEA region, tackling over 429MW of critical IT load – with an additional 212MW on the cards as part of its expansion plans.

The new Berlin campus follows last month’s unveiling of plans to develop a new 14.4-hectare data center campus outside Paris, which the firm said will feature a planned capacity of 84MW of critical IT load across three data centers.

Globally, NTT has also established new campuses in Virginia, USA, as well as in Noida and Chennai in India, as it seeks to meet the growing demand for data center infrastructure and services.

In its latest announcement, Florian Winkler, NTT’s CEO for the EMEA region and global COO, said the company’s focus remains on providing additional capacity through expansion of its footprint in both Tier 1 and Tier 2 European markets.

“The expansion in Berlin leverages our previous successes in developing and operating data centers across continental Europe and the UK, and we look forward to building this new site in partnership with local authorities and stakeholders,” he said.