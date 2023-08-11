HPE ProLiant—30 years of server innovation and leadership
HPE ProLiant servers have provided customers with the high-performance and highly reliable compute power they need to tackle new business challenges and drive innovation.
Delivering the broadest range of compute—Meeting the needs of the smallest companies to the largest enterprises. Since its debut in 1993, HPE ProLiant servers have provided customers with the high-performance and highly reliable compute power they need to tackle new business challenges and drive innovation.
Initially available as tower-based servers, HPE ProLiant now offers a wide range of form factors—including rack-mount servers, server blades, scale-out systems, high-performance computing, microservers, and, most recently, the all-new HPE ProLiant Gen11 servers.
Download today to learn more.
Provided by HPE
Get the ITPro Newsletter
A daily dose of IT news, reviews, features and insights, straight to your inbox!
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.
Most Popular
Resources
A daily dose of IT news, reviews, features and insights, straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to ITPro. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.