HPE ProLiant—30 years of server innovation and leadership

Delivering the broadest range of compute—Meeting the needs of the smallest companies to the largest enterprises. Since its debut in 1993, HPE ProLiant servers have provided customers with the high-performance and highly reliable compute power they need to tackle new business challenges and drive innovation.

Initially available as tower-based servers, HPE ProLiant now offers a wide range of form factors—including rack-mount servers, server blades, scale-out systems, high-performance computing, microservers, and, most recently, the all-new HPE ProLiant Gen11 servers.

Download today to learn more.

Provided by HPE