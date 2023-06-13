Accessing the XDR realm

As an MSP, you face a unique set of challenges when it comes to cybersecurity. Your clients rely on you to keep their systems and data secure, and the threats they face are constantly evolving. Traditional point product cyber-defense strategies, which rely on a patchwork of security tools, simply can’t keep up with the pace of modern cyber attacks. That’s where XDR comes in. By combining data from multiple sources, XDR provides a comprehensive view of your client’s security posture and enables them to detect and respond to threats more quickly and effectively.

With WatchGuard ThreatSync, MSPs can streamline security operations, reducing the time and resources required to manage multiple security tools with a unified security approach that better meets the clients’ security demands. Gain valuable insights into their customer security posture, which can help them identify areas for improvement and proactively address potential vulnerabilities.

WatchGuard ThreatSync is a game-changing solution for MSPs looking to unlock modern security and better protect their clients.

Download this eBook now to find out what are today’s top cybersecurity challenges for MSPs & how XDR can be your gateway to modern security.

