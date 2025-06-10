Redstor and TitanHQ merge to create ‘MSP-first’ security provider
The new business Redstor’s and TitanHQ’s solutions to create a unified and integrated MSP security platform
Bregal Milestone has announced the launch of CyberCentric, a new MSP-first cybersecurity and data protection company formed from the merger of Redstor and TitanHQ.
The combined business will create a unified cybersecurity platform built for MSPs and their customers, and will operate across the UK and Ireland, Europe, and North America.
CyberCentriq CEO, James Griffin, said the company will set a “new standard” for cybersecurity that caters to MSPs traditionally underserved and let down by vendors that are “out of touch with their day-to-day needs.”
“CyberSentriq changes that,” he explained. “By uniting two key companies known for technology and service excellence, we’re giving MSPs exactly what they need - comprehensive protection without compromising quality, partnership, or performance.”
Integration
Between them, Redstor and TitanHQ have both provided cyber security and data protection solutions to more than 3,000 MSPs to help protect over 150,000 SMBs around the world.
CyberCentric will now leverage the companies’ respective reputations and unify their complimentary offerings into a single integrated platform.
Through the freshly streamlined platform, MSPs will be able to leverage key security capabilities such as AI-driven threat detection, cloud-based backup and recovery, advanced email and web security, security awareness training, as well as secure email archiving and encryption.
“We are combining two hugely successful companies, whose success is driven by a fundamental understanding of the MSP, their needs, and how we create value for them,” said Ronan Kavanagh, CRO at CyberSentriq.
“We’re here to eradicate operational drag and provide MSPs with proactive cybersecurity, data protection, and operational resilience, providing a value enablement platform allowing them to better serve their customers.”
Growth ambitions
Private equity firm Bregal Milestone said CyberCentriq is “strategically positioned to achieve accelerated global growth,” with the new platform to target $100 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) by 2028 through both organic and inorganic growth strategies.
“SMBs face increasingly sophisticated AI-driven cyber-attacks, and MSPs urgently need integrated solutions to combat these challenges,” explained John Hales, managing director at Bregal Milestone.
“By uniting the exceptional strengths and proven track records of Redstor and TitanHQ, CyberSentriq stands ready to lead the next wave of cybersecurity innovation, providing MSPs and their clients with a complete cyber offering for offensive and defensive security, threat mitigation, and recovery.”
The merger of Redstor and TitanHQ was backed by a lender syndicate led by HSBC Innovation Banking and J.P. Morgan.
Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.
