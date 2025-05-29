GoTo and Acronis partnership looks to bolster endpoint management for MSPs

Cloud communications specialist GoTo has announced a new strategic partnership with cybersecurity provider Acronis, which includes the launch of the new LogMeIn Data Protection Suite.

The collaboration will focus on enhancing and unifying endpoint management and security capabilities for IT professionals working at MSPs and SMEs to eliminate common pain points with managing complex environments.

With the launch of the LogMeIn Data Protection Suite powered by Acronis, the pair said MSPs and IT professionals can centralize their endpoint management by bringing together LogMeIn Resolve’s unified endpoint management (UEM) capabilities with Acronis’ business continuity and disaster recovery (BCDR) tools.

The duo said this combination extends LogMeIn Practical AI capabilities to the Acronis data and tool environment.

According to Joseph George, general manager of GoTo’s IT Solutions Group, IT teams and MSPs are often tackling endpoint management, backup, and disaster recovery across siloed platforms due to the increasingly complex nature of IT environments.

“Lack of integration across these silos, however, can lead to missed backups, inconsistent policies applied across devices, and delayed disaster recovery responses,” he explained.

“We’ve partnered with Acronis to create a solution to these challenges with the new LogMeIn Data Protection, delivering a connected, scalable experience that dramatically reduces risk, complexity, and time to incident response.”

Alongside a unified endpoint management experience, the collaboration has been built to provide simple and customizable enrollment, flexible scheduling, as well as coverage across cloud services such as Google Workspace and Microsoft 365 SaaS.

MSPs can also leverage one-click rapid recovery for restoring systems and minimizing downtime in the event of a cyber attack, in addition to multi-tenancy tools for scaling efficiently.

Additionally, Acronis BDCR customers will benefit from a new integration with LogMeIn Resolve, designed to simplify backup and recovery workflows and maintain business continuity as they enroll backup agents on devices and configure custom schedules directly from Resolve.

The announcement marks the first phase of the strategic partnership between GoTo and Acronis, with further integrations and upgrades revealed to be arriving in the months ahead.

"It’s been incredibly rewarding to work closely with the GoTo team to bring this partnership to life,” commented Fernanda Silva, senior alliances manager at Acronis.

“Together, we’ve integrated Acronis’ backup, disaster recovery, and endpoint detection and response capabilities directly into LogMeIn Resolve, creating a more unified, efficient experience for MSPs and IT professionals.

“This collaboration is more than just a technical integration; it’s about solving real-world challenges our partners face every day. I’m proud of what we’ve built and excited about the value this brings to our joint ecosystem."

Daniel Todd
Daniel Todd

Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.

A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.

He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.

