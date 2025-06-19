MSP security confidence remains high despite rising breaches, research finds
CyberSmart's annual MSP Survey has revealed that 69% of MSPs were hit by multiple breaches over the last year
The latest research from cyber risk management specialist CyberSmart has revealed that more than two-thirds (69%) of MSPs were hit by multiple security breaches over the past year – but leaders remain confident in their security capabilities.
The findings come from the second annual CyberSmart MSP Survey, conducted by OnePoll, which quizzed 900 MSP leaders across the UK, France, Belgium, Australia, New Zealand, Sweden, Germany, and the Netherlands, with customers of various sizes ranging from 1-250+ employees.
It found that among that pool of MSPs reporting multiple breaches, a staggering 47% said they were struck by three or more attacks over that time period.
MSPs buoyant
Despite these high figures, the data painted a picture of confidence among participants, with 76% reporting either complete or above average confidence in their security posture.
Additionally, an overwhelming majority of MSPs (96%) rated their confidence levels as average or above, in line with the 97% recorded during last year's iteration of the survey.
However, while 20% of participants rated their cyber confidence as complete, the remaining 80% recognized that there was room for improvement.
In terms of confidence in customers' cybersecurity awareness, 93% of MSPs said they were confident in their customers' posture, with almost half (45%) stating that their customers had above-average confidence, and 17% reported complete confidence.
Future focus
Looking forward, CyberSmart said there is an "untapped opportunity" for many MSPs to get ahead of regulations – such as NIS2 directive, the EU AI act, and the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) – and offer compliance-focused guidance and services.
Currently, just 39% of MSPs said they felt equipped to provide a solution or guidance to meet these increasing regulations.
In the eyes of MSPs, key facets of the path forward also include continuous monitoring capabilities (51%), employee cybersecurity training (51%), and proactive risk management (48%).
Engagement
Despite the survey findings highlighting a potential disconnect between confidence and actual readiness, CyberSmart CEO and co-founder, Jamie Akhtar, said most MSP leaders do have above-average cyber knowledge due to the supporting and advisory roles they play for customers.
"What these results really show is that the majority of MSP leaders are willing to engage with the wider community to improve their cybersecurity posture, protecting themselves and their customers from attacks," he explained.
"Ultimately, to stay ahead of attackers in this constantly changing discipline requires the right partners, latest resources, and best-in-breed security tools."
Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.
