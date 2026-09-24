Barracuda Networks launches new AI security solution for MSPs

Barracuda Networks has announced the launch of a new AI security and governance solution for resource-constrained organizations and managed service providers (MSPs) .

Slated for availability from October 2026, Barracuda Data AI Security integrates AI visibility, data protection, threat defense, and governance capabilities into a single, easy-to-deploy offering.

Built on the company’s BarracudaONE platform, the solution aims to help businesses accelerate their AI adoption by securing sensitive data, enforcing responsible AI use, as well as demonstrating compliance.

The move comes as organizations continue to embrace AI technologies faster than they can implement safety and governance measures. According to recent findings from Barracuda Research , nearly half of senior IT leaders believe their teams lack the necessary skills to securely govern AI that is already present across their businesses.

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In an announcement, Barracuda chief product officer Neal Bradbury said the speed of AI adoption is creating “one of the most urgent new security and compliance challenges” as organizations struggle to keep pace.

“Organizations need a practical way to secure AI as a new attack surface, protect sensitive data, enforce responsible use, and demonstrate compliance,” he explained.

“At the same time, they need the confidence to embrace and accelerate AI adoption as a driver of productivity and innovation. Barracuda AI Data Security delivers those capabilities in a single, easy-to-deploy solution.”

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Encouraging safer AI adoption

AI Data Security is powered by Barracuda’s IQ AI engine and offers protection across more than 1,300 generative AI tools – including Copilot, ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini.

The solution serves up a host of benefits for organizations, including full visibility into AI usage and the safe enabling of approved AI tools, alongside an ability to inspect prompts and uploads in real time.

Sensitive information such as passwords, customer data, and proprietary code are automatically blocked from reaching genAI services, Barracuda said, while AI threat detection guards against the likes of prompt injection, jailbreak attempts, and policy-violating topics.

Elsewhere, the offering also delivers a compliance-ready audit trail, capturing AI interactions with one-click exports for insurers and auditors, alongside flexible AI policies that enable tailored AI rules.

Strengthening protection for MSPs

Barracuda said its new solution has been designed to help smaller businesses and MSPs that may be struggling with overcoming complexity, skill, and cost hurdles around AI adoption.

With rapid deployment in minutes, the offering eliminates the need for specialized AI security expertise thanks to familiar firewall style workflows, alongside guided configuration through Barracuda’s Bailey AI assistant.

MSPs can also leverage centralized multitenant management and bundled pricing designed to fit their existing service models.

Barracuda Data AI will be included in the vendor’s SecureEdge Premium Access platform at no extra cost, the firm added, while further tools will be added in due course.

“This is the first of several innovations that will expand our AI Security suite and help businesses unlock AI's full potential, securely,” Bradbury said.

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