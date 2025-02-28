Check Point expands customer advocacy program to drive ‘hands-on’ support

Cybersecurity provider Check Point has expanded its partner and customer advocacy management services to provide customers with direct access to advocacy experts.

Partners and customers will now have a single point of contact that will act as a trusted advisor to help improve security operations, accelerate executive management, and optimize cybersecurity strategies, the firm revealed at its CPX 2025 event in Las Vegas.

Check Point’s partner and customer advocacy service, which is designed to streamline engagement and drive collaboration, features two flexible engagement models: Partner Advocacy Management, and Customer Advocacy Management.

With Partner Advocacy Management, partners and MSSPs gain direct access to a partner advocacy manager to drive service delivery, facilitate coordination with senior experts, and align security strategies.

Meanwhile, Customer Advocacy Management focuses on the enterprise end-user, equipping them with a customer advocacy manager for strategic guidance, speedy issue resolution, as well as tailored security optimization.

In an announcement, Check Point’s chief services officer, Sharon Schusheim, said the new service reflects the “growing demand for dedicated, hands-on engagement” in the battle against complex cybersecurity challenges.

“Through our Advocacy Services, we act as true trusted advisors, working proactively with partners and customers to strengthen security, drive operational efficiency, and prevent issues before they occur,” she said.

“By providing direct access to advocacy experts, we enable organizations to stay ahead of threats and achieve long-term business success.”

Check Point looks to counter rising threats

The expansion comes as cyber attacks have risen by 44% year-over-year, according to Check Point’s 2025 security report , meaning organizations are increasingly realizing the need to optimize security investments and leverage collaboration to stay ahead of threats.

With its Partner and Customer Advocacy Services, the company said it offers a strategic engagement model that helps to streamline security strategies, enhance operational efficiency, and serve up expert guidance tailored to individual business needs.

Through close collaboration, the services provide “seamless access” to Check Point’s security expertise, the firm added - ultimately helping businesses to bolster defenses, maximize ROI, and navigate the ever-changing threat landscape.

Paul Starr, co-founder and CEO of cybersecurity specialist and Check Point Elite partner SEP2, said the Customer Advocacy Team has helped achieve strong results for the business.

“Their support has played a crucial role in enabling our cybersecurity services team to deliver effective customer success, especially in handling some of our more complex accounts,” he said.

“The escalation process has been particularly helpful, providing us with a dedicated escalation channel and proactive support.

“This partnership has made a real difference in our capabilities, allowing us to better protect our clients."