CrowdStrike partners with HCLTech to drive security transformation

CrowdStrike and HCLTech have unveiled a new strategic partnership that will see CrowdStrike’s AI-native Falcon XDR platform power HCLTech’s managed detection and response (MDR) solutions.

The collaboration will enable HCLTech to deliver the Falcon platform in its entirety and leverage the offering to help organizations tackle cyber security across device, identity, cloud, data, as well as next-generation SIEM, the pair said in an announcement.

HCLTech will combine its MDR experts with Falcon to help customers combat cyber attacks at a time when the advancement of generative AI is providing opportunities for attackers to leverage advanced tradecraft and ramp up activity.

To protect against these risks, as well as vulnerabilities caused by the growing cyber security skills gap, CrowdStrike and HCLTech said customers require AI-native technology alongside the benefits of a managed security solution to elevate IT teams’ capabilities and reduce operational complexity.

"Delivering a Dynamic Cybersecurity Posture is core to our solutions and engagements, and the partnership with CrowdStrike will further strengthen our commitment to accelerate this journey for our customers,” said Amit Jain, HCLTech’s executive vice president and global head of cyber security.

“The proven CrowdStrike Falcon XDR platform will fuel our existing managed services solutions as we join forces to unleash a powerful defense against cyber threats. This partnership amplifies HCLTech's leadership in Cybersecurity Services, reinforcing our dedication to delivering a resilient Digital Foundation for our global customers.”

Powered by CrowdStrike’s Security Cloud and AI capabilities, the Falcon XDR platform is designed to provide hyper-accurate threat detections, alongside automated protection and remediation, threat hunting, and prioritized vulnerability observation.

The offering features a single lightweight-agent architecture and is purpose-built in the cloud, which CrowdStrike said enables speedy and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, as well as reduced complexity and time-to-value.

CrowdStrike’s chief business officer, Daniel Bernard, said the company’s new partnership with HCLTech will broaden the reach of the platform to help more customers improve their security capabilities.

“Organizations across the globe select the AI-native Falcon platform to transform and consolidate their cybersecurity,” he said.

“Our partnership with HCLTech extends the reach of the Falcon platform to new customers and markets, expediting spend consolidation and improving operational efficiencies.

“We’re proud of the success that we’re experiencing with HCLTech and are excited about the opportunity ahead - jointly on a mission to secure the world’s largest enterprises on cyber security’s winning platform.”