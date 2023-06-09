Arctic Wolf expands $1 million security operations warranty to Europe and ANZ

Security operations provider Arctic Wolf has announced an expansion of its Security Operations Warranty to eligible customers in Europe, as well as Australia and New Zealand (ANZ).

The initiative aims to provide qualifying customers with fully underwritten financial assistance of up to $1 million, should they be on the receiving end of a major security incident.

It's available at no cost to both new and renewing customers that use the Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response and other solutions to support incident response activities, legal and regulatory expenses, and other associated business costs that may arise from cyber attacks.

Dan Schiappa, chief product officer at Arctic Wolf, said the company is focused on delivering a “combination of effective security operations solutions and unique customer benefits” that will help organizations build business resilience.

"With the expansion of the Arctic Wolf Security Operations Warranty to Europe and ANZ, we continue to demonstrate our leadership in the security operations space and the confidence we have in the Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud, coupled with the third-party provider service benefits as part of the Security Operations Warranty, to detect and prevent successful cyber attacks across all threat surfaces," he said.

The move comes at a time when 40% of organizations currently lack comprehensive cyber insurance , the firm’s own research has found, while most businesses that do not have an active cyber policy believe it would not fully cover the costs of a major cyber breach .

In response, Arctic Wolf said it developed its Security Operations Warranty to help customers address their cyber risk gaps by automatically providing an additional layer of financial resilience.

The company revealed the warranty expansion as part of its Partner Jam event, which centers around its channel, alliance, and insurance partner community.

The Arctic Wolf Partner Program has grown to incorporate 1,300 partners around the world, with almost 200 of those located in EMEA and ANZ – including Arctic Wolf’s European Alpha Partner of the Year, medocino Hamburg GmbH.

“Many cyber security vendors claim to be able to be able to stop cyber attacks, but few are willing to stand behind their claims, which is what makes Arctic Wolf and their Security Operations Warranty such a disruptor for our industry,” said Stephan Beckmann, CEO at medocino.

“With their Security Operations Cloud, Arctic Wolf is addressing a real market need by making world-class security operations achievable for any business with the push of a button.”