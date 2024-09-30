Emerson and Nozomi Networks announce expanded partnership

Software and technology provider, Emerson, and operational technology (OT) security specialist, Nozomi Networks, have announced an expansion of their existing partnership.

The new agreement aims to better address the growing demand for OT cybersecurity services and solutions across the power and water industries, with Nozomi’s advanced solutions for industrial control system cyber resiliency and real-time operational visibility now available to Emerson customers globally.

In an announcement, the companies said the combination of Nozomi’s OT and IoT expertise with Emerson’s industry-focused security suite of solutions will help customers bolster their security posture and reduce the risk of downtime.

“Emerson is enhancing our power and water customers’ immediate access to OT network visibility, security and asset intelligence with Nozomi Networks’ advanced software that integrates seamlessly with our industry-leading Ovation Automation Platform and purpose-built Power and Water Cybersecurity suite of solutions,” explained Emily Thomas, director of cyber security and shared services for Emerson’s power and water business.

“Together, we will deliver the deepest possible industrial process expertise, superior solutions and a proven track record serving our customers.”

Emerson’s Ovation platform is utilized in thousands of power, renewable, and water plants around the world, with the software designed to evolve with the rapidly changing technology landscape and deliver increased plant performance and reliability.

With its intelligent control, the platform offers ease of use and maintenance, while being adaptable to customers’ objectives and scaling requirements.

The firm said Nozomi Networks’ OT and IoT threat and anomaly detection, as well as its actionable intelligence, is an ideal complement to Ovation and will help customers spot and respond to cyber threats before they impact process controls.

Additionally, Nozomi’s vulnerability assessment capabilities will work to identify OT devices that may be susceptible to future attacks, while asset discovery capabilities combine active and passive techniques to safely identify OT and IoT assets.

“We’ve extended our relationship with Emerson from the DeltaV™ Automation Platform for process industries to the Ovation Automation Platform, addressing the cyber security concerns that are an everyday reality for modern automation processes,” commented Chet Namboodri, senior vice president of global business development at Nozomi Networks.

“Power, renewable and water customers rely on Emerson for its innovative technologies and solutions. This new agreement strengthens our joint commitment to help protect critical infrastructure around the world.”