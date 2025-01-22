Guardz launches new “Ultimate Plan” for MSPs

Cybersecurity provider Guardz has unveiled its “Ultimate Plan”, a new premium offering designed to simplify security automation for MSPs through SentinelOne’s EDR capabilities.

Building on the companies’ existing collaborative relationship, the plan bolsters Guardz’ AI-native unified detection and response platform with embedded endpoint protection from SentinelOne to help MSPs minimize manual intervention, reduce complexity, and resolve cyber threats.

By integrating its own managed detection and response (MDR) capabilities with SentinelOne’s endpoint detection and response, Guardz said the offering will enable MSPs to streamline the automation of threat detection, mitigation, and remediation through a single interface.

Available to MSPs immediately, Ultimate Plan’s key features include unified detection and response that combines signals for multiple security layers - such as identities, endpoints, email, cloud, and data - into a single engine.

With SentinelOne’s EDR capabilities thrown into the mix, Guardz will also deploy and manage advanced, real-time endpoint protection from within its platform to eliminate the need to utilize multiple interfaces, as well as enable proactive security updates and management.

The offering also leverages AI-powered automation to tackle critical security functions such as threat detection and mitigation, alert management and prioritization, and threat resolution. Guardz said this AI functionality reduces false positives and operational noise, while minimizing the need for manual intervention.

Additionally, Ultimate Plan offers real-time incident support and analysis via a team of security analysts, providing responses such as quarantining endpoints, blocking threats, isolating risky users, as well as linking endpoint activity with other security layers to provide a complete view of customer risk.

Channel Pro Newsletter Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Challenges

Alongside simplified workflows and enhanced capabilities, Guardz said Ultimate Plan will provide “unparalleled value” at a time when 77% of MSPs report a struggle to manage multiple complex security point solutions in the face of increasingly sophisticated attacks.

Dor Eisner, Guardz’ CEO and co-founder, said the offering is a direct response to the “mounting challenges” that MSPs are facing when it comes to securing their SMB customers’ operations while juggling a large number of solutions and alerts at once.

“The Ultimate Plan is our answer to these challenges,” he explained. “It provides an intuitive, AI-native solution that reduces complexity, enhances response times, and empowers MSPs to deliver exceptional security with ease.

“By partnering with SentinelOne, we are bringing together the best of advanced endpoint protection and user-centric security management.”