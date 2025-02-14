Schneider Electric joins Nozomi Networks' MSSP Elite Partner Program

Nozomi Networks has announced that energy management and automation specialist Schneider Electric has joined its MSSP Elite Partner Program.

The move will see Schneider embed Nozomi’s range of security solutions into its platform to deliver enhanced managed security services (MSS) to key global sectors, including energy and chemicals, water, consumer packaged goods, power and grid, data centers, and critical infrastructure.

Nozomi said the integration will create a full-scale, industrial-focused security management service capable of safeguarding complex operational environments.

Schneider customers will be able to leverage capabilities such as OT and IoT visibility and vulnerability management, network monitoring, threat detection, and risk management, as well as access bundled offerings that incorporate Nozomi Networks’ Vantage, Guardian, Threat Intelligence, and Arc solutions.

Jay Abdallah, president of Schneider Electric’s cyber security solutions segment, said the collaboration will help customers minimize their cyber risk and maximize resilience, while complying with regulatory requirements.

“With the power of AI-driven analytics and timely response, our fully managed, end-to-end security solution helps organizations ensure the resilience of their most critical systems,” he explained.

“As part of a broad range of solutions to help organizations run more efficiently, this certified cybersecurity offering gives customers the ability to focus on their core operations, while we support them with industry leading and continuously evolving cybersecurity defenses.”

Channel Pro Newsletter Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Deployable both on site and in the cloud, Nozomi Networks’ range of solutions span IT, OT, and IoT and leverage AI to automate tasks such as inventorying, visualizing, and monitoring of industrial control networks.

The firm said these solutions currently support 115 million devices across a range of sectors, from energy and manufacturing, to smart cities and critical infrastructure.

Launched in 2023, Schneider Electric’s MSS offering has since evolved into a multi-layered cyber security solution, complete with end-to-end security controls management, vulnerability management, advanced threat detection, as well as around-the-clock support.

The firm’s addition to the Nozomi Networks MSSP Elite Partner Program builds on a long-standing strategic alliance that has seen the pair collaborate to support customers since 2017. Last year, Schneider also participated in Nozomi’s $100 million Series E funding round.

“Schneider Electric continues to advance the future of sustainable energy management and automation,” commented Chet Namboodri, Nozomi’s SVP of global business development,. “They share Nozomi Networks’ passion for ensuring energy resources are always available, reliable and safe.

“With an established eight-year track record of collaboration, we firmly believe this partnership accelerates our joint mission to help protect energy management and automation processes around the world.”