CrowdStrike announces integration with Nvidia Enterprise AI Factory

Cybersecurity provider CrowdStrike has announced its integration into the Nvidia Enterprise AI Factory validated design architecture.

As AI adoption continues to gather pace globally, the integration will enable enterprises to leverage CrowdStrike’s Falcon security capabilities in Nvidia Enterprise AI deployments to protect AI infrastructure, systems, and models.

In an announcement, CrowdStrike’s chief business officer Daniel Bernard said the company is “securing the standardized architecture that’s transforming how organizations innovate in the AI era.”

“Together with Nvidia, we’re eliminating the guesswork from securing AI infrastructure with a validated reference architecture,” he explained.

“Now, organizations can build Nvidia AI Factories even faster, adopting AI technologies with confidence and speed.”

Nvidia’s Enterprise AI Factory validated design is deployable on premises with Nvidia Blackwell infrastructure and combines the hardware and software required to support every stage of the AI lifecycle, from data ingestion and model training, to deployment and runtime use.

Nvidia said its aim is to bring AI into production at scale and enable enterprises to leverage full stack infrastructure when building, deploying, and operating AI applications, agentic AI, as well as physical AI workflows.

However, as organizations increasingly look to AI and embrace AI factories, the technology also brings new business risks - such as data poisoning, model tampering, and sensitive data exposure.

Integration

CrowdStrike’s integration into Nvidia’s Enterprise AI Factory validated design aims to combat these risks by securing AI with AI.

The firm's own AI security capabilities are continuously trained on a feedback loop of front line insights from the firm’s threat hunters and intelligence analysts, combined with trillions of daily security events processed by the CrowdStrike Falcon platform.

This combination enables machine-speed detection and response to both existing and emerging security threats, according to the firm.

CrowdStrike combines its Falcon Cloud Security AI-SPM with advancements such as AI Model Scanning and Shadow AI detection to identify and mitigate risks in AI models, while providing visibility into overall security posture.

Additionally, this security is combined with CrowdStrikeAI Red Team Services and Falcon Adversary OverWatch for end-to-end security within enterprise AI factories using Nvidia AI Factory validated design.

“As organizations move quickly to operationalize AI, security must be built in from the ground up,” commented Justin Boitano, Nvidia’s vice president of enterprise AI software products.

“CrowdStrike’s integration with the Nvidia Enterprise AI Factory validated design brings real-time, AI-powered cyber security to the AI applications driving productivity breakthroughs across industries.”