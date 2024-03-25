How Cognizant and Google Cloud plan to supercharge developer productivity

Cognizant and Google Cloud have announced an expansion of their existing AI-focused partnership in a bid to enhance the software delivery lifecycle and drive developer productivity.

The expanded collaboration will see the IT consultancy firm integrate Gemini for Google Cloud into its suite of automated platforms and accelerators, starting with the recently announced Cognizant Flowsource platform for developers.

The firm is also investing in training its pool of over 70,000 associates to leverage Google Cloud’s AI offerings for software development assistance.

With Gemini, Cognizant developers will now be able to leverage AI tools to write, test, and deploy code faster and more effectively, as well as generate deeper insights, optimize processes, and improve overall reliability, the pair said in an announcement.

“Generative AI has the potential to significantly improve every stage of the software delivery lifecycle, helping developers quickly generate code, troubleshoot issues, and automate processes,” commented Thomas Kurian, CEO at Google Cloud.

“By training and enabling its workforce on Gemini for Google Cloud, Cognizant can expedite the speed and quality of software development projects for joint customers.”

Cognizant eyes faster development

By adding AI capabilities to internal operations and platforms, Cognizant said it will be able to provide enhanced analysis of incident reports, speedier identification of root causes, as well as the ability to implement resolutions across its offerings.

Users will also be able to utilize a new AI-powered chat within Cognizant Flowsource will work to accelerate code development, automate tests and documentation, and increase self-service automation for business users.

Gemini’s natural language interface will also be applied to Cognizant Neuro AI and Cognizant Neuro IT Operations to enable users to request operational status updates and new services.

Additionally, customers will be able to request knowledge-based resources via Cognizant Neuro IT Operations’ chat interface.

Gemini Studio integration

Alongside the integration, Cognizant revealed plans to establish a dedicated Gemini Studio within each of its Cloud AI Innovation hubs in Bangalore, London, and Plane, Texas, to help enterprise customers to ideate, architect, and scale AI-based solutions.

The firm said it will also create Gemini Centers of Excellence at its new Google Cloud delivery centers in Mexico and Romania, as well as continue its expansion into India.

Google Cloud will assist Cognizant in the development of AI software engineering best practices, as well as help Cognizant’s Google Cloud AI University launch new advanced courses on AI use cases.

“Software development is one of the jobs likely to benefit most from the way generative AI is redefining the anatomy of work,” said Ravi Kumar S, CEO at Cognizant.

“Cognizant has committed to investing $1 billion in generative AI over three years because we believe it is a powerful tool to amplify human potential, and our partnership with Google Cloud is central to this commitment, and to realizing this vision.”

The new AI collaboration expands the ongoing existing partnership between Cognizant and Google Cloud, which was first announced back in May 2023.

In August, the pair expanded the agreement to tackle healthcare business challenges using AI and create healthcare-focused large language model solutions.