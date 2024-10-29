New AWS and Box collaboration brings AI models to enterprise content

Content management platform Box and AWS have announced an expanded strategic partnership to make leading AI models available directly through Box AI.

Available now, Box Enterprise Plus customers can use Amazon Bedrock within Box AI to build new applications using Anthropic’s Claude and Amazon Titan foundation models.

Amazon Bedrock is a fully managed service designed to equip customers with a range of capabilities – such as models, private data tools, and agent creation - to help build, deploy, and scale generative AI applications.

The new integration will enable customers to combine these advanced AI models with their own data stored within Box’s Intelligent Content Management platform to build new applications and maximize their productivity.

In an announcement, Ben Kus, chief technology officer at Box, said modern enterprises want to work with tech companies that they can trust to be both accurate and secure with AI implementation.

“This is why we are partnering with AWS to integrate industry-leading AI models in Box AI and revolutionize the way organizations apply intelligence to their content,” he explained.

“This partnership will expand the value of Box’s Intelligent Content Cloud and put choice into the hands of Box’s customers, allowing enterprises to apply the AI models they know and love to the place where work is already getting done in Box."

Channel Pro Newsletter Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Box connector

Additionally, customers can now also leverage a new Box connector for Amazon Q Business, Amazon’s work-focused generative AI assistant, to generate answers, summarize information, produce content, as well as complete tasks using their Box-stored data.

Amazon Q Business features more than 40 built-in, secure connectors to popular enterprise applications to pull together disparate data and create a unified generative Ai experience.

With the new addition, the pair said customers will be able to securely index content stored within Box as well as benefit from an AI assistant capable of calling upon data specific to their organization.

‘Seamless’ integration

These new integrations mark the next stage of an almost decade-long collaboration between Box and AWS, which is also using AWS’ global infrastructure footprint to power Box Zones, a tool designed to help customers meet their compliance and data residency requirements.

Commenting on the freshly expanded agreement, Vasi Philomin, AWS’ vice president of generative AI, said the ongoing aim is to help businesses simply and securely utilize their own data and content to drive greater value.

“Together, we are making it easy and seamless for our joint customers to apply today’s most advanced generative AI models and applications to their data,” he said.

“The result will be new capabilities that will unlock innovation for industries, companies, and people around the world.”