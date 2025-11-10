The Practical Guide to Evaluating Agentic AI Systems

AI agents are rapidly moving from experimentation to enterprise-scale adoption, unlocking massive automation and productivity gains. Realizing this potential requires discipline: ensuring these systems are safe, reliable, and aligned with measurable business outcomes.

The Practical Guide to Evaluating Agentic AI Systems offers a clear, repeatable framework for validating agent behavior before and after deployment. This continuous evaluation forms a flywheel that prevents silent failures, catches safety gaps, and accelerates the confident launch of trusted, high-value AI solutions.

The Guide Covers:

  • Scope Evaluation: Tailor the evaluation program based on system risk and complexity.
  • Define Metrics: Identify, track, and maintain key performance metrics specific to your use case.
  • Blend Evaluation: Combine efficient human-in-the-loop review with LLM judges and programmatic checks.
  • Build LLM Judges: Develop automated evaluators aligned with domain expertise and use-case specifics.
  • Process Integration: Implement a continuous evaluation workflow that spans from prototype through production.
