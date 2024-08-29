Wipro expands Dell Technologies partnership, integrates AI Factory within enterprise platform

Wipro has announced an expansion of its partnership with Dell Technologies in a move it said will provide organizations with access to the latest AI technology and chip designs.

The partnership will see Wipro’s Enterprise AI-Ready Platform leverage Dell’s AI Factory with Nvidia, complete with Dell Validated Designs for Generative AI, to add a cost-effective way of managing data through generative AI processing.

The offering is supported by Nvidia’s AI Enterprise software platform and leverages the chipmaker’s H100 Tensor Core GPUs, as well as its Spectrum-X Ethernet networking platform.

In an announcement, Wipro said the collaboration will enable improved cost control and risk mitigation for enterprises, while accelerating the adoption of AI across cloud, data center, and edge environments.

“Enterprises are keen to utilize their own data and business context to train, fine-tune, and deploy AI on Dell solutions,” said Jo Debecker, managing partner and global head at Wipro FullStride Cloud. “This approach effectively and efficiently integrates advanced AI into their core business processes, bringing AI to the data rather than moving data to AI.”

Wipro’s AI Control Center operates as an advanced orchestration layer within the Wipro Enterprise AI-Ready Platform and enables organizations to seamlessly leverage AI capabilities.

With this expanded partnership, the layer will now deliver enhanced throughput from the Dell infrastructure, with seamless integration of use case blueprints across the entire AI life cycle.

The control center will also help support the safe, responsible, and sustainable adoption of AI using robust governance, observability, and automation capabilities, the firm said.

“The solutions we have created as part of this collaboration will help enterprises achieve new levels of flexibility when building their enterprise-specific AI ecosystems,” Debecker added.

“Our goal is to make AI consumption as efficient, agile, reliable, and sustainable as possible - ultimately helping advance the adoption of enterprise-level AI.”

Dell’s AI Factory with Nvidia pulls together a range of AI-optimized technologies, validated and integrated solutions, as well as expert services into a broad AI-focused portfolio to help drive faster outcomes for customers.

“As the market demand for AI enabled solutions continues to climb, Dell is innovating at every level of the AI technology stack to deliver future-proof data centers,” commented Denise Millard, chief partner officer at Dell Technologies.

“By leveraging the Dell AI Factory in Wipro’s Enterprise AI-Ready Platform, we’re providing customers with a comprehensive collection of products, solutions and services to accelerate their AI initiatives.”