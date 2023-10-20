BCDR buyer's guide for MSPs
How to choose a business continuity and disaster recovery solution
Global events have caused a fundamental shift in the way organisations operate. When a client's server goes down or is compromised in a cyber attack, managed service providers (MSPs) need an effective business continuity and disaster recovery (BCDR) solution to restore data and operations quickly.
This eBook from Datto dispels common myths and misconceptions about BCDR solutions and provides tips on what to look out for when selecting a provider. You will also be introduced to Datto Continuity - a complete BCDR solution - that offers comprehensive backup and recovery for physical and virtual servers.
Download now to discover how Datto Continuity can make business continuity and disaster recovery more efficient and more profitable for MSPs.
Provided by Datto
Get the ITPro. daily newsletter
Receive our latest news, industry updates, featured resources and more. Sign up today to receive our FREE report on AI cyber crime & security - newly updated for 2023.
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.