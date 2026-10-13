BlueStar to be acquired by distribution giant TD Synnex
The proposed acquisition is expected to create new market opportunities for customers, partners, and vendors
BlueStar has announced it has agreed to be acquired by TD Synnex, in a move the US-based IT distributor said will generate new opportunities for partners.
Headquartered in Kentucky, BlueStar specializes in technologies across digital identification, point-of-sale (POS), radio-frequency identification (RFID), mobility, digital signage, networking, IoT, and robotics.
The company sells services exclusively to value-added resellers (VARs), integrators, and managed service providers (MSPs) in collaboration with hardware and software vendors.
Post-acquisition, BlueStar said it will continue to deliver specialized knowledge, trusted relationships, and dedicated partner support to the channel and wider IT community.
In an announcement, BlueStar chief executive officer Ryan Girvin described the move as a testament to the "hard work, commitment, and passion" of the firm's employees, customers, vendors, and network of partners.
"Together, we have built a company known for its expertise, innovation, and customer focus," he commented. "We believe joining TD Synnex creates an opportunity to accelerate our growth while preserving the specialized approach and entrepreneurial culture that have defined BlueStar from the beginning."
BlueStar will continue to operate as an independent company until the acquisition closes, with no changes to the processes, programs, and services it currently provides.
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Girvin said the firm's success to date has been built on people and relationships – a focus that TD Synnex will help to strengthen through its broader resources and reach.
"We are excited about the opportunities this creates for our employees, customers, and vendor partners, and we are confident that TD Synnex shares our commitment to delivering exceptional value through expertise, service, and innovation," he added.
Expanding resources and capabilities for partners
TD Synnex provides a wide-ranging portfolio of technology solutions spanning cloud, cybersecurity, analytics, AI, and mobility. Supporting more than 150,000 customers across 100 countries.
According to the companies, TD Synnex moved to acquire BlueStar due to its specialized expertise, strong market position, and established presence across key global regions.
After completing the deal, the pair said customers, vendors, and partners can expect expanded resources, broader capabilities, and more market opportunities, alongside the industry expertise and high-touch support already on offer.
"BlueStar's success is built on the expertise of its team and the strong relationships they have developed with partners," commented TD Synnex CEO Patrick Zammit. "We're excited about the specialization BlueStar would bring to TD Synnex, including a focused go-to-market approach that has differentiated the business and created value for its partners."
The proposed deal remains subject to customary closing conditions and financial terms were not disclosed.
Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.
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