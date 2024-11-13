Databarracks snaps up Commvault solution provider COOLSPIRiT

Business resilience specialist Databarracks has announced the acquisition of COOLSPIRiT, the largest Commvault solutions provider in the UK.

Founded in 1998, Derbyshire-based COOLSPIRiT specializes in data management and business critical IT infrastructure solutions. The firm has provided Commvault solutions to UK customers since 2008 and has held the highest partner status of Elite Solution Provider since 2013.

The company’s acquisition comes three years after Databarracks acquired data custody and availability services specialist 4sl to become the UK’s largest Commvault managed service provider (MSP).

Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

“With COOLSPIRiT, we add a fantastic solution provider and CASP capability,” said Databarracks managing director, James Watts.

“In addition to COOLSPIRiT’s expertise in Commvault, it also offers many other technologies across data protection, infrastructure, storage, and cyber and brings some fantastic partnerships.”

Since the two companies were founded to protect against data loss and IT downtime causes, Watts said organizations now have the task of tackling additional existential threats such as ransomware.

“There are very few true data protection specialists and fewer still who can also help address the growing cyber, business continuity, and resilience challenges,” he continued.

“Our vision is that the only way to guarantee your recoverability and have confidence in continuity is with a holistic, integrated approach.

“IT operations, cyber, risk, and business continuity can’t be siloed. Great response capability is only possible when the functions work together in concert.”

‘Immediate benefits’

Commenting on the move, COOLSPIRiT CEO Damon Robertson said the companies’ combined expertise made the acquisition a natural fit.

“We’re thrilled to be joining a team who like us, have spent over 20 years protecting organizations’ data and continuity. I’ve known Databarracks co-founder Peter for a long time and Databarracks is an organization that we know will be a great home and fit for our team and our customers.”

Robertson added that COOLSPIRiT’s innovative infrastructure, cyber, and data protection capabilities, paired with Databarracks’ business resilience and public cloud expertise, will bring ‘immediate benefits’ for customers of both organizations.

“Over the last few years, Commvault has made some terrific acquisitions and innovations and is shifting to subscription services,” he continued. “It aligns exactly with what Databarracks is doing in public cloud data protection and cyber resilience.

“Together, we have the best team in the industry and a global delivery capability using the public cloud.”