Dynatrace eyes IT observability gains with Bindplane acquisition

The vendor said Bindplane’s integration will help customers gain greater control over telemetry data across distributed environments

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Dynatrace has signed a definitive agreement to acquire telemetry pipeline specialist Bindplane, as the vendor looks to expand its observability capabilities.

The move aims to deliver an open-standards-based telemetry pipeline spanning logs, metrics, and traces to give customers greater control over data across complex IT environments.

Founded in 2020, Bindplane’s technology optimizes and governs telemetry at the edge to improve data quality, reduce ingest costs, and enhance compliance through the removal, masking, and encryption of sensitive data.

Post-acquisition, Dynatrace said the combined offering will provide customers with a more unified approach to managing observability across distributed systems, enabling a “new level of control over telemetry.”

“As data volumes surge and AI becomes central to how teams build and operate software, customers need a unified, open approach to managing their data,” explained Steve Tack, chief product officer at Dynatrace.

“Our combined offering will create a market leading foundation that gives customers the clarity and control they need to operate with confidence and drive innovation.”

Expanded observability for the AI era

The acquisition comes as organizations face a surge in telemetry data volumes, driven by the rise of cloud-native architectures and AI-powered development.

Dynatrace said Bindplane’s integration will also accelerate its log management and analytics roadmap, enabling customers to ingest and process data from a wider range of sources while offering the freedom to route telemetry to any destination.

Additionally, the platform’s expanded capabilities will help customers transition from legacy monitoring tools to modern, cloud-native observability frameworks.

Commenting on the deal, Bindplane CEO Michael Kelly said the combined technologies will help organizations better manage the growing complexity of telemetry data in the era of AI.

“As organizations modernize and adopt AI-driven development, telemetry has become one of their most valuable and yet challenging assets,” he explained. “Bindplane helps customers reduce complexity, improve data quality, and accelerate their digital transformation.

“We’re excited to join Dynatrace to enable even more teams around the world to turn their data into a strategic advantage.”

The transaction is expected to close later this month, subject to customary closing conditions. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed but Dynatrace said the move is not expected to have a material impact on its FY27 financial results.

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Daniel Todd
Daniel Todd

Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.

A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.

He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.

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