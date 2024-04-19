ITC Infotech agrees to acquire cloud experts Blazeclan Technologies

Technology services and solutions provider ITC Infotech has announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire born-in-the-cloud consulting firm Blazeclan Technologies.

Headquartered in Pune, India, Blazeclan specializes in providing cloud services on AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud. An AWS Premier Partner and Snowflake Elite Partner, the firm provides a range of cloud transformation solutions paired with expertise in cloud migration, digital services, digital cloud consulting, as well as data analytics and insights, to modernize clients’ infrastructure.

ICT Infotech said bringing Blazeclan into the fold will enable it to build a strategic cloud asset and expand its capabilities to service customers in multi-cloud and hybrid cloud environments and guide them through their digital transformation journeys. The move also places a focus on the hyperscale ecosystem with a view to driving future growth.

“In an evolving ecosystem, enterprises today need to leverage their Cloud investments to stay ahead of the curve and deliver higher value to their customers,” commented Sudip Singh, managing director and CEO of ITC Infotech. “With the proposed acquisition of Blazeclan, we believe that we will be strongly positioned to step up our clients’ digital transformation journey.

“This acquisition will not only strengthen our capabilities significantly but will enable us to make scalable progress in the cloud space, while providing access to key opportunities to unlock larger business value for our customers.”

Headquartered in Bengaluru, India, ICT Infotech specializes in delivering technology services and solutions to enterprises across industries such as banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, consumer goods, travel, and hospitality. A division of the wider ITC group, the firm operates across 39 countries with a partner ecosystem that includes the likes of AWS, Microsoft, Salesforce, SAP, and more.

As well as incorporating Blazeclan’s platforms, accelerators, and certified architect pool into its offering, the firm said it also plans to expand its global presence through Cloud Competency Centres located in Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, and India.

Channel Pro Newsletter Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Commenting on the acquisition, Blazeclan founder and CEO, Varoon Rajani, said the companies are aligned in their commitment to “people-centric values, customer obsession, and global excellence”.

RELATED WHITEPAPER (Image credit: Amazon Business) Find out how AI and machine learning are influencing procurement

“With ITC Infotech’s rich technical expertise, we are poised to elevate our capabilities and better serve our customers,” he said. “Blazeclan’s expertise in cloud and modernization combined with ITC Infotech’s strengths creates a winning formula.

“This partnership promises excitement and growth for both organizations, our valued partners, customers and dedicated employees. Together, we are embarking on a journey of innovation, growth, and mature enterprise solutions.”

ICT Infotech’s acquisition of Blazeclan is expected to close in six to eight weeks, subject to customary closing conditions. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.