JFrog to acquire AI platform Qwak for $230 million

Supply chain software provider JFrog has announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Qwak AI for $230 million.

Qwak AI provides an AI and MLOps platform designed to enable AI practitioners to transform and store data, as well as build, train, deploy, and then monitor their applications.

With its acquisition, JFrog will integrate Qwak’s MLOps functionality into its own platform to provide a unified and scalable offering for DevOps, security, and MLOps stakeholders that can eliminate infrastructure concerns and accelerate the creation of AI-powered apps.

The firm said the move will enhance its machine learning model capabilities and enable users to streamline models from development to deployment – ultimately removing the need for separate tools and compliance efforts.

In an announcement, Ben Haim, CEO and co-founder of JFrog, said next generation software supply chain platforms now need to incorporate MLOps solutions in order to better meet development organizations’ needs.

“We’re excited to combine Qwak’s MLOps solution with our platform to empower our customers' AI journey,” he said. “Qwak's solution, powered by JFrog Artifactory as the model registry of choice and JFrog Xray for scanning and securing ML models, will enhance user efficiency and provide a unified platform experience for DevOps, DevSecOps, MLOps, and MLSecOps.”

JFrog’s Software Supply Chain Platform provides a single system of record designed to enable organizations to securely build, manage, and distribute software, while making it available, traceable, and tamper-proof.

Available as both self-hosted and SaaS services, the multi-cloud platform currently serves more than 7,000 customers worldwide.

Building on a previous integration between the pair, JFrog said the platform will now combine Qwak’s advanced model training and serving capabilities for management of previously siloed and complex lifecycle of models with JFrog’s own model storage management and security scanning.

Customers will be able to leverage a holistic machine learning software supply chain – which includes traditional models, LLMs, and GenAI – as well as simplified model development and deployment, and model training and monitoring with out-of-the-box data dataset management and feature store support.

The platform will also offer the ability to manage models as a package, ensure provenance and security of AI within development workflows, as well as draw from a secure source of truth that combines machine learning models with containers and Python packages.

Post-acquisition, JFrog said it plans to incorporate Qwak’s staff into its own MLOps-centric team with both companies to work on future jointly developed and supported solutions.

“We’re beyond excited to join the JFrog family and to help customers accelerate their AI initiatives,” commented Alon Lev, CEO and co-Founder of Qwak. “Our founding vision for Qwak was to change the way software development teams and Data Scientists work together to bring AI assets into production.

“With the power of the JFrog Software Supply Chain Platform to deliver secure software components at scale, we’re creating a whole new experience that will pave the way for unified digital delivery teams to bring responsible, secured models into their applications much more simply and predictably.”