NTT Data to acquire WinWire in enterprise AI services push

NTT Data has announced plans to acquire Microsoft partner WinWire, an agentic AI SaaS business.

The acquisition will see NTT Data expand its expertise across agentic AI, data engineering, and cloud-native application development, while adding more than 1,000 Azure engineers and specialists to its global Microsoft practice.

WinWire is a California-based firm, founded in 2007, that specializes in AI-led digital transformation services, with expertise across Microsoft environments such as Fabric and Azure AI Foundry. The firm is a six-time winner of the Microsoft Partner of the Year award, as well as being a member of the Microsoft Agentic Partner Alliance Program.

In its announcement, NTT Data said the acquisition further enhances its ability to co-innovate and co-sell industry-focused AI solutions alongside the vendor.

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"The acquisition of WinWire is a decisive step in advancing our enterprise AI strategy and expanding our leadership in Microsoft Azure and AI-powered cloud transformation," commented Abhijit Dubey, CEO and chief AI officer at NTT DATA.

"By combining WinWire's deep expertise in cloud-native development and agentic AI with NTT DATA's global scale, this positions us to lead the shift to enterprise AI, enabling clients to move from experimentation to enterprise-wide deployment and achieve meaningful business outcomes."

Expanding AI solutions delivery

NTT Data said the acquisition comes amid growing enterprise demand for AI-driven transformation and cloud-native infrastructure, with organizations increasingly seeking platforms capable of supporting AI deployments across their wider business.

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Upon closing of the deal, the combined capabilities are expected to strengthen NTT Data's delivery of industry-specific AI solutions across infrastructure, applications, data, managed services, and security.

WinWire also brings its 'Agentic AI @ Scale' framework to the business, which enables the design and deployment of intelligent autonomous systems directly into enterprise workflows.

Commenting on the move, WinWire CEO Ashu Goel said the company was established with the aim of delivering meaningful Azure and AI-led transformation to the enterprise.

"Joining NTT DATA marks an exciting new chapter, allowing us to extend our capabilities to a much broader global client base," he added. "Together, we are well-positioned to accelerate innovation and shape the next wave of AI-driven transformation for our clients."

Strengthening collaborative Microsoft services

The WinWire acquisition builds on NTT's long-standing partnership with Microsoft and will complement the firm's Global Business Unit for Microsoft Cloud, which currently operates across more than 50 countries and is backed by over 24,000 Microsoft certifications.

Stephen Boyle, corporate vice president of enterprise partner solutions at Microsoft, said the deal bolsters the companies' collaboration efforts and ability to deliver effective AI transformation services.

"As enterprises look to unlock the full value of AI on Microsoft Azure, the role of skilled partners has never been more critical," he explained. "By combining NTT DATA's global scale with WinWire's expertise in cloud-native development and agentic AI, this acquisition enhances our joint ability to co-innovate and deliver transformative solutions."

Closure of the acquisition remains subject to customary closing conditions. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.