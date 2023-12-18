Accenture looks to bolster AI capabilities with Redkite acquisition

Accenture has announced the acquisition of UK-based data consultancy Redkite as it looks to boost its data and AI capabilities.

London-headquartered Redkite specializes in full stack data expertise to help clients boost performance with data-driven intelligence and AI.

Accenture said the firm’s acquisition will broaden its data capabilities and help organizations leverage AI-powered data platforms as part of their digital transformation efforts.

The move follows hot on the heels of Accenture’s recently announced funding injection for its Data and AI practice, which will see $3 billion invested into the business over the next three years.

As part of this investment, the company plans to double its AI talent to 80,000 professionals via a combination of hires, acquisitions, and training to help clients drive growth and resilience through the technology.

Commenting on the Redkite acquisition, Kayur Rughani, managing director at Accenture’s Data & AI practice, described AI as a “significant catalyst and opportunity” for business transformation.

“In order to move from experimentation to scaled implementation, our clients need a strong data and AI foundation, and they need to be value-led in every capability they choose to reinvent with generative AI,” he said.

“The powerful combination of Accenture and Redkite’s capabilities, expertise and services will help clients make the shift to scale AI investments, rapidly and responsibly.”

Founded in 2018, Redkite offers expertise in the consumer goods and services, retail, and media industries, helping UK growth companies launch new products and services, better leverage data-driven decision making, and personalize customer experience.

The company’s full gamut of capabilities, from data strategy to the implementation of modern data platforms, will now be incorporated into Accenture’s portfolio, while its 230 staff will also join Accenture’s Data & AI practice in the UK.

In the announcement, Redkite managing director, Jon Tippell, said data readiness is now the “top challenge” for companies as they move forward with AI adoption.

“For companies to embrace the opportunity of data and AI, they need strong digital foundations in the cloud across their business,” he said. “Joining Accenture means we can become a stronger force for our clients to set their data strategies in motion and fuel their organizations with intelligence.”

The acquisition is the latest in a string of UK buys for Accenture over the last few years.

In 2020, it snapped up analytics and data transformation services consultancy, Mudano, before adding cloud and digital transformation consultancy, Infinity Works, in 2021.

Financial terms of the Redkite acquisition were not disclosed.