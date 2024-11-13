Agilitas targets growth with chief revenue officer appointment

Agilitas IT Solutions has announced the appointment of Gary Lomas as its new chief revenue officer, as the channel services provider looks to drive growth and enhance its channel offering.

The experienced sales veteran will commence his new role later this month, tasked with overseeing the company’s entire revenue cycle and strengthening its business resilience. He will also work to deliver optimal outcomes within the tech channel, the firm said.

The appointment marks the first announcement of executive appointments for Agilitas as it implements the next phase of its growth strategy.

Commenting on his new role, Lomas said he is joining the business at an “exciting and crucial time” as it looks to further develop its customer success strategies and channel services.

“I’m looking forward to utilizing my experience in developing trust-based, long-standing relationships with customers, vendors, and partners, as well as identifying strategic partnerships, to help drive Agilitas’ profitability and success,” he commented.

“I am driven to make a positive impact on future results and want Agilitas to be seen as a respected thought leader services partner who listens to its partners and their customers, enabling us to build relevant services for the channel. I’m excited to connect with our existing and potential channel partners and vendors in the coming weeks.”

A seasoned executive, Lomas joins Agilitas with more than 30 years’ experience across the industry. Most recently, he was head of enterprise sales at Cisilion, where he led the MSP’s enterprise sales team in developing sales strategy, driving deeper engagement with the firm’s largest clients, as well as securing new enterprise logos.

Lomas’ career has also seen him serve in sales director roles at Ingram Micro and Logicalis, where he successfully delivered significant service-focused change programs. He was also sales director at IT infrastructure specialist, Onnec, where he is credited with hitting key business objectives and expanding its avenues with complimentary IT services.

“We are all delighted to welcome Gary as our new chief revenue officer,” said Sara Wilkes, chief operating officer at Agilitas. “With a respected career in the technology channel, he brings the relevant knowledge needed to become the driving force in maximizing Agilitas’ revenue streams.

“Gary's ability to recognize trends before others in the market, combined with his leadership skills and passion for technology, will enable us to make bold business decisions.”