Agilitas promotes John Hayes-Warren to CEO

Agilitas IT Solutions has announced the appointment of John Hayes-Warren as the global channel services provider’s new chief executive officer.

The seasoned veteran moves into the role having spent the last 12 months serving as the company’s chief revenue officer and will work to enhance the customer experience within the business.

With more than 30 years’ experience in the technology channel, Hayes-Warren previously held the role of UK sales director and country leader for Logicalis before being appointed as CRO for Agilitas in September 2022.

Prior to that, he held sales leadership roles at Claranet, Vodafone, VMware, Dell, and HPE.

During his time so far at Agilitas, the company credits the experienced sales leader with playing an instrumental role in changes at the company over recent months, thanks to his expertise in strategic planning, as well as customer-facing operational execution.

In his new role as CEO, Hayes-Warren is tasked with strengthening business resilience in the technology services sector, as well as ensuring Agilitas is well-positioned to lead customer success strategies.

The firm says his depth of sales experience will help drive forward its sales growth plan, thanks to extensive knowledge in transforming capabilities and propositions.

“I am excited to continue the great work already being undertaken at this award-winning business and I look forward to building on Agilitas’ exceptional success,” Hayes-Warren commented.

“The company has vast potential to help its customers benefit from technology and innovation and receive excellent customer service.

“I am thrilled to be working alongside the senior leadership team and be part of Agilitas’ journey in the future.”

Agilitas works with partners such as VARs, MSPs, systems integrators (SIs), born in the cloud companies, vendors, and distributors, to provide customer-driven IT channel services with vendor-agnostic expertise.

Earlier this year, Hayes-Warren laid out the company’s plans to make its FY24 a key year in its history by cementing the customer experience as a cornerstone of its transformation and growth strategy.

That includes continuing its investment in both the UK and international channels, tactics to help partners expand without geographical limitations, as well as increasing its investment in talent.

“These ambitious plans are part of our progressive growth strategy, and we are working with our people and partners to continue to define a strong purpose, vision, and service portfolio,” Hayes-Warren said at the time.

“We are well-positioned to serve the industry and respond to today’s market challenges, making FY24 a defining year in our company history.”