Arrow Electronics secures pan-EMEA distribution deal with ABB
The agreement will bring ABB's uninterruptible power supply solutions to Arrow's channel partners across key European markets
Arrow Electronics has signed a new pan-EMEA distribution agreement with ABB Electrification that will see the distributor add ABB’s uninterruptible power supply (UPS) portfolio to its enterprise computing offering.
The agreement builds on a long-standing relationship between the two companies and will enable Arrow to distribute the vendor’s critical power technologies to channel partners across key European markets – including the UK and Ireland.
Arrow said the deal will help partners deliver more comprehensive IT infrastructure projects by combining ABB’s power resilience capabilities with its existing portfolio of compute, management, and security solutions.
Initially, the deal covers ABB’s UPS portfolio, although the companies said the range is expected to expand over time to include additional electrification technologies designed for demanding enterprise and data center environments.
In an announcement, Mike Worby, head of strategic alliances at Arrow’s enterprise computing solutions business in EMEA, said the move opens up a range of “important new capabilities” for channel partners.
“Power protection is a vital part of any modern IT design and the addition of ABB uninterruptible power supplies means our customers can work with a broader and more complete set of solutions,” he explained.
“It is a strong addition to our existing portfolio and creates new opportunities for channel partners to support their customers’ evolving needs.”
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Arrow provides technology distribution, integration, and supply chain services for channel partners across areas including enterprise computing, networking, cybersecurity, cloud, and data center infrastructure.
The firm said that adding ABB’s critical power portfolio will enable its partners to source technologies designed to support secure uptime and energy efficiency, while helping customers improve operational continuity and meet sustainability goals.
The agreement will initially be available across the Benelux region, France, Germany, Spain, the UK, and Ireland, with additional countries expected to be added over time.
“Working with Arrow enables us to reach a wider IT channel audience and support channel partners with high-quality electrification and critical power solutions suited to modern digital infrastructure,” commented Sebastien Surply, head of ABB Electrification’s Critical Power business line.
“Our technology is trusted by tech giants and data center operators worldwide, and we are seeing strong demand across a range of critical environments.”
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Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.