Avanade names new general manager for the UK and Ireland

Microsoft solutions provider Avanade has announced the appointment of Paula Panarra as its new general manager for the UK and Ireland.

An experienced industry veteran, Panarra brings more than 30 years’ experience to the role and has served as Avanade’s general manager for Iberia since April.

From 1 December, she will now lend her expertise to the delivery of Avanade’s strategy in the UK and Ireland as it looks to further strengthen its standing in the region.

“With Paula’s remarkable leadership experience and deep industry expertise, this marks an exciting chapter for Avanade in the UK and Ireland,” the company said in a LinkedIn post.

“Paula’s vision for purposeful innovation and her commitment to client success will empower our region to unlock even greater opportunities, helping businesses thrive with Microsoft-powered solutions.”

Prior to joining Avanade earlier this year, Panarra spent 15 years at Microsoft in various national and international roles, contributing to the Redmond giant’s growth strategy, market expansion efforts, and investment initiatives.

During her time there, she led digital transformation efforts for clients and partners as general manager of Microsoft Portugal, before transitioning to global director for retail and consumer goods at Microsoft’s business applications sales division. She later went on to serve as global business applications value lead.

Avanade said Panarra’s experience will help enable the business to drive further growth in the region as AI and other technical advancements continue to thrive.

According to research firm IDC, the global Microsoft services market is expected to grow from $125 billion in FY24 to $168 billion in FY27 – an expansion Avanade said represents an opportunity to help clients maximize their technology investments across the entire business and technology stack.

“I’m looking forward to supporting our UKI clients on their journeys to achieve new levels of growth and setting new benchmarks in Microsoft Solutions,” Panarra commented.

“We’re at a pivotal moment for AI – when done right, technology can achieve impactful, far-reaching results that transcend traditional solutions.

“Together we can foster responsible, meaningful change that drives positive organizational impact, resonates deeply with our clients, and contributes to a better future.”