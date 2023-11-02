Kyndryl partners with Dynatrace to equip businesses with enhanced insights
Global alliance will see Kyndryl’s end-to-end services paired with Dynatrace’s observability platform
IT infrastructure services provider Kyndryl has struck a new global alliance with unified observability and security specialist Dynatrace, which will see the duo provide joint offerings to enhance customers’ business insights.
Kyndryl will use Dynatrace’s observability offerings to provide customers with a range of joint capabilities aimed at driving greater business value.
These capabilities include unified observability and enhanced security analytics, which are designed to support customers’ application landscapes through minimized outages, optimized resource consumption, and improved diagnostics and recovery time.
Application modernization will also aim to reduce system downtime and improve access to application insights, while enhanced AIOps will equip users with actionable data and automate low-value manual activities thanks to Dynatrace’s Davis AI system.
Kyndryl said it will also provide its range of end-to-end services to Dynatrace customers, which include application assessment, the building and implementation of custom solutions, as well as continuous managed services.
“Kyndryl’s strategic alliance with Dynatrace creates more opportunities to provide customers with increased application observability and actionable business insights,” commented Nicolas Sekkaki, global practice leader at Kyndryl’s applications, data and AI segment.
“This alliance further supports our joint customers in simplifying the complexity of application management to keep their most critical business operations running in a cost-effective manner,” he added.
The collaboration marks the next step in Kyndryl and Dynatrace’s business relationship. In 2022 the companies joined forces in Latin America to offer services and solutions to help businesses in the region modernize and simplify their cloud operations.
Learn about the most common governance challenges modern organizations face in today's market
DOWNLOAD NOW
In Argentina the partnership notably provided the springboard for a successful transformation project at Banco Patagonia, with the bank now operating with improved visibility and monitoring of its digital channels. The pair have also recently worked together on transformation projects in Japan and Mexico.
As its new global alliance progresses, Kyndryl and Dynatrace said they plan to release further capabilities that will focus on unified observability, application modernization and cloud migration, automation, as well as cost efficiency.
“Leadership and success managing mission-critical IT services for many of the world’s largest organizations make Kyndryl an ideal partner to bring the Dynatrace observability and security platform to more customers,” said Michael Allen, Dynatrace’s vice president of global partners.
“Together, Dynatrace and Kyndryl provide better solutions and services and deliver more business impact to help our customers accelerate innovation and modernization.”
Channel Pro Newsletter
Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter
Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.