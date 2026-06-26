One Identity spins out as independent company, relocates global HQ to Ireland
The identity security vendor said the move will provide greater focus as demand grows for identity governance and AI security technologies
One Identity has announced plans to become an independent company, with the identity security specialist’s Cork office to become its new headquarters.
The company previously operated as part of Quest Software, which was acquired by Clearlake Capital in 2021.
By going solo, the vendor said it is looking to capitalize on growing demand for identity governance technologies as enterprise environments continue to grow in complexity due to increasing SaaS adoption, stricter regulatory requirements, and the rapid growth of both human and non-human identities.
According to the company, operating independently will provide greater focus and investment as it targets opportunities across identity governance and administration (IGA) and privileged access management (PAM) – with the combined market estimated to be worth $10 billion.
In an announcement, One Identity CEO Praerit Garg said identity has become the “control plane” for enterprise security as IT environments continue to grow in complexity.
“Almost all security breaches can be traced back to identity compromises,” he explained. “Most organizations are still governing it with tools that were built for a different era. AI is accelerating the problem faster than most organizations realize: every agent and every automated workflow are identities that need to be governed.”
As a result, Garg said that One Identity’s customers are now managing more distributed environments that are harder to govern using legacy frameworks.
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“Operating as a standalone company gives us the focus this problem requires and the speed our customers demand,” he added.
European focus
As part of the transition, One Identity will designate its Cork office as its global headquarters as the firm looks to build on long-standing investment across Ireland, the UK, Germany, and the wider European continent.
The move highlights the increasing importance of the vendor’s European operations, with more than 80% of its engineering organization and a number of key leadership roles now based in the region.
The firm said that growing regulatory requirements, such as NIS2 and DORA, have also increased demand for identity governance capabilities across Europe.
“As a long-time regional office, Cork has been an important part of One Identity operations for many years,” commented Brid Doyle, One Identity’s Cork office leader and director of global sales operations. “This decision reflects the reality of how the company operates today and how we believe we can best serve our customers all over the world.”
As part of its ongoing evolution, One Identity recently strengthened its executive team with the appointments of chief financial and operating officer Mike Henricks, chief product and marketing officer Randy Menon, and chief technology officer Gihan Munasinghe.
The company said its transition to an independent company will continue throughout 2026, with further milestones to be shared in due course.
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Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.
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